Missing ALPR Policy Could Cost $2,500 Per Violation

California ALPR Law: What Parking & Property Operators Need to Know

ALPR Policy Compliance Guide for California Parking & Property Operators

If you're not charging for parking, it's easy to assume these regulations don't apply to you — but it's the camera technology, not whether you charge, that triggers the requirement” — Aaron Asp, CEO

SAN FRANCISCO, CA, UNITED STATES, July 14, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Parking BOXX, a North American parking systems manufacturer and software developer, today published an educational guide on California's Automated License Plate Recognition (ALPR) usage and privacy policy law for parking operators and property managers.What the Law RequiresUnder California Civil Code §§ 1798.90.5–1798.90.55, coverage turns on the technology, not the type of entity using it: any operator or data user of a true ALPR system — a camera paired with algorithms that convert plate images into a searchable database — must adopt a written usage and privacy policy and make it available to the public, whether that operator is a parking facility, property manager, retailer, HOA, or public agency. A plain security camera doesn't trigger the law; a dedicated plate-reading system does. Additionally, if the operator has a website, the law requires the policy to be posted conspicuously on that website; making it available only at the physical location does not meet the statutory requirement.Financial ExposureThe law carries real financial exposure. Civil Code § 1798.90.54 creates a private right of action allowing anyone harmed by a violation to recover actual damages, with statutory minimum liquidated damages of $2,500 per violation, plus attorney's fees. A 2026 California appellate decision, Bartholomew v. Parking Concepts, Inc., confirmed that operating ALPR technology without a publicly posted policy is itself enough to trigger liability — no data breach or misuse required. Within six weeks of that ruling, four class actions had already been filed statewide — including one directly against ALPR vendor Flock Safety — with at least eight more investigations underway. The wave has continued since, with additional suits filed against Home Depot's California stores and Motorola's Vigilant ALPR network, the most recent in June 2026."Parking BOXX created this guide as a convenient starting point for anyone with ALPR cameras on their property. If you're not charging for parking, it's easy to assume these regulations don't apply to you — but it's the camera technology, not whether you charge, that triggers the requirement," said Aaron Asp, CEO of Parking BOXX.About the GuideThe guide covers what the statute requires and where policies commonly fall short of it, including cases where a third-party vendor operates the ALPR system.The full guide — including a downloadable compliance reference, illustrative sample policy language, and an explainer video — is available now at parkingboxx.com/blog/ca-alpr , along with guidance to have any policy reviewed by qualified legal counsel before publishing it.About Parking BOXXHeadquartered in North America, Parking BOXX is a leading parking revenue system provider serving the needs of small lots as well as large, complex parking systems, parking management systems, pay stations, and access control. Parking BOXX has over 85 years of parking industry experience, dealers and parking sites in operation throughout North America. For more information, please visit https://parkingboxx.com or call 800-518-1230.This press release is for informational purposes only and does not constitute legal advice. California's ALPR law is subject to ongoing litigation, and parking and property operators should consult qualified legal counsel to confirm compliance for their specific situation.

California ALPR Law: What Parking & Property Operators Need to Know | Parking BOXX

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