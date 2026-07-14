YouthCenter Unveils Form Builder 2.0, a Complete No-Code Toolkit for Forms, Workflows, and Documents in Juvenile Justice

New Form Builder 2.0 lets juvenile justice agencies build forms, score assessments, collect e-signatures, and generate documents, all with no code.

Form Builder 2.0 puts the whole toolkit, from the first field to the finished document, in the hands of the people who know their programs best.” — Dave Valko, Product Owner, YouthCenter

ALLENDALE, MI, UNITED STATES, July 14, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- YouthCenter, the leading cloud-based juvenile case management platform designed by case managers for case managers, today announced Form Builder 2.0, a complete no-code toolkit for building forms, automating workflows, and generating documents. Form Builder 2.0 brings together drag-and-drop editing, automated scoring, built-in reporting, parent and guardian workflows, electronic signature capture, and new Smart Document Templates, giving juvenile courts, probation departments, and detention facilities end-to-end control over the forms and paperwork their programs depend on, all without writing a single line of code or waiting on a development team.

Design Forms with Drag-and-Drop Editing

Form Builder 2.0 gives administrators full control over form creation through an intuitive drag-and-drop interface. Users place fields exactly where they need them, choose from a wide variety of field types, and build forms tailored to their jurisdiction’s requirements. Whether the need is an intake assessment, a behavioral health screener, or a risk evaluation, the entire form is built in a visual editor that requires no technical expertise.

Score Assessments Automatically

A built-in scoring engine calculates results at both the section level and the overall form level. Scores are computed automatically based on responses, making Form Builder 2.0 an ideal tool for the standardized assessments and screeners used across juvenile justice jurisdictions and giving case managers immediate, data-driven insight to support their decisions.

Turn Every Form Into Reportable Data

Every form built in Form Builder 2.0 automatically becomes a data source in YouthCenter’s reporting system. Every field, response, and score is available for analysis, helping agencies track trends, measure outcomes, and satisfy state and federal reporting requirements without extra data entry.

Route Forms to Parents and Guardians with Workflows

Workflows introduce a seamless way to route forms to parents, guardians, supervisors, and other third parties involved with a youth’s case. A case manager can start a form, enter initial information such as terms of probation, and send it electronically for review, additional input, and approval. Supervisors can be included for final sign-off, and completed forms return automatically to the youth’s record.

Capture Signatures Electronically

Forms routed through Workflows support electronic signature capture, so parents, guardians, and staff can sign right where the form is completed. Signed forms save directly to the youth’s digital record, eliminating printing, scanning, and the delays of paper-based approvals.

Generate Documents with Smart Word Document Templates

The newest addition to Form Builder 2.0, Smart Word Document Templates lets agencies turn the Word documents they already use into self-filling templates. Administrators add tokens to an existing Word document where client, case, or custom form data should appear, then upload it to YouthCenter. When a case manager generates the document from a client record, YouthCenter fills every token and returns a finished, downloadable Word document. Court reports, intake packets, treatment plans, and referral letters generate in seconds instead of minutes, with no retyping and no version drift.

Why Agencies Choose YouthCenter with Form Builder 2.0

✔️ No developer required. Staff build and adjust forms themselves.

✔️ One connected toolkit. Build the form, score it, route it, sign it, and generate the document.

✔️ Built-in reporting. Every form becomes a data source the moment it goes live.

✔️ Less paper. Guardian workflows and e-signatures replace printing and scanning.

✔️ No retyping. Smart Document Templates pull client and form data automatically.

“For agencies managing high caseloads, every hour spent formatting a document or chasing a signature is an hour taken from the youth they serve,” said Valko. “Form Builder 2.0 gives that time back by handling the busywork inside a single platform.”

Form Builder 2.0 is available now to all YouthCenter subscribers. To learn more or to schedule a personalized demonstration, visit youthcenter.net.

About YouthCenter

YouthCenter is the leading cloud-based juvenile case management software, purpose-built for juvenile courts, detention facilities, probation departments, diversion programs, and youth service organizations. Designed by juvenile case managers for juvenile case managers, YouthCenter puts all information related to a youth in one secure, accessible location, on desktop, tablet, and mobile devices. Its customizable administration, robust reporting, and comprehensive audit trails help agencies streamline operations, improve outcomes, and focus on what matters most, the youth in their care. YouthCenter is a product of BizStream, headquartered in Allendale, Michigan. For more information, visit youthcenter.net.

About BizStream

BizStream is a digital experience and software development company headquartered in Allendale, Michigan. For more than 25 years, BizStream has partnered with organizations across the public, private, and nonprofit sectors to design, build, and support web platforms, custom applications, and digital products. In addition to client services, BizStream develops its own software products, including YouthCenter for juvenile case management and CaseStream for shelters and victim services. Learn more at bizstream.com and youthcenter.net.

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