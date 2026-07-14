Supreme Allied Commander Europe visits Slovenia

SLOVENIA, July 14 - During his visit, accompanied by a delegation, he also met with the Minister of Defence, Mr Valentin Hajdinjak, representatives of the National Assembly's Committee on Defence, the President of the Republic of Slovenia and Commander-in-Chief of the Slovenian Armed Forces, Dr Nataša Pirc Musar, as well as representatives of the United States Embassy in Ljubljana

During the meeting between Major General Močnik and General Grynkewich, discussions focused on current topics arising from the recent NATO Summit in Ankara. General Grynkewich highlighted Slovenia's important role in Host Nation Support and the resulting need to further develop military infrastructure. He commended the Slovenian Armed Forces for their successful personnel recruitment and retention efforts, emphasizing the importance of modernization and investment, as well as the ongoing participation of the Slovenian Armed Forces in NATO military operations across Europe.

During his visit to the Ministry of Defence of the Republic of Slovenia, General Alexus G. Grynkewich, Supreme Allied Commander Europe, was also received by the Minister of Defence, Mr Valentin Hajdinjak.

The pair discussed NATO's role in addressing the security challenges facing the European continent and the need for Allies to strengthen their defence readiness. The Minister assured the Commander that Slovenia would achieve defence spending of two per cent of GDP by the end of this year while continuing to accelerate investments in key military capabilities. He also reaffirmed that the Republic of Slovenia would continue to contribute Slovenian Armed Forces personnel to NATO's deterrence and defence activities, as well as to international operations and missions, thereby contributing to collective security.

General Grynkewich welcomed Slovenia's commitment to the Alliance's shared efforts, expressed his appreciation for Slovenia’s contributions to date, and reaffirmed NATO's continued support in helping Slovenia meet its commitments.

The Supreme Allied Commander Europe's visit concluded at Jernej Molan Barracks and at the Slovenian Armed Forces Air Base in Cerklje ob Krki, where SACEUR was briefed on the activities and capabilities of the 15th Military Aviation and Air Defence Brigade.

The Supreme Allied Commander Europe is one of NATO's two Strategic Commanders and heads Allied Command Operations (ACO). He is accountable to NATO's highest military authority, the Military Committee, for the planning, direction, and execution of all NATO military operations.