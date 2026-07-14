Talbot County Cooling Centers

07/14/2026

Category: Emergency Services County Council

As dangerously high temperatures impact the region, Talbot County has activated designated cooling centers to provide residents with a safe, air-conditioned place to escape the heat.

Residents, particularly older adults, young children, individuals with chronic medical conditions, and those without access to air conditioning, are encouraged to take advantage of these locations during designated cooling center hours.

A list of participating cooling centers, locations, and operating hours is available in the flyer here.

In addition to using cooling centers, residents are encouraged to:

Drink plenty of water, even if you don't feel thirsty.

Limit strenuous outdoor activities during the hottest part of the day.

Check on neighbors, friends, and family members who may be vulnerable to extreme heat.

Never leave children or pets unattended in a vehicle.

Important: Cooling center hours may differ from a facility's regular operating hours. Residents should call the location before visiting to confirm current hours, space availability, and any site-specific guidelines. Services available during cooling center operations may be limited.

For updates on weather conditions and emergency information, follow the Department of Emergency Services on Facebook or sign up for alerts.

cooling centers extreme heat