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Route 1 closed in Stafford County

FREDERICKSBURG – Route 1 is closed in Stafford County near Telegraph Road due to police activity.

No reopening time is available

Follow traffic control at the scene.

Travelers should seek alternate routes.

Check 511 Virginia for updates on this road closure. Call 511 from any phone in Virginia, download the free mobile 511Virginia app for mobile devices, or visit 511.vdot.virginia.gov.

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Route 1 closed in Stafford County

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