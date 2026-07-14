Route 1 closed in Stafford County

FREDERICKSBURG – Route 1 is closed in Stafford County near Telegraph Road due to police activity. No reopening time is available Follow traffic control at the scene. Travelers should seek alternate routes. Check 511 Virginia for updates on this road closure. Call 511 from any phone in Virginia, download the free mobile 511Virginia app for mobile devices, or visit 511.vdot.virginia.gov.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.