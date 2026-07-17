Staunton District Traffic Alert for July 20 – July 24, 2026

STAUNTON – The following is a list of maintenance and construction work that may affect traffic in the VDOT Staunton District, which consists of 11 counties in the Shenandoah Valley and Alleghany Highlands.

Scheduled work is subject to wchange due to inclement weather and material supplies. When traveling through a work zone, use extreme caution and be alert for lane closures and traffic-pattern changes.

*NEW* or *UPDATE* indicates a change from last week’s report.

ALLEGHANY COUNTY

INTERSTATE 64

*NEW* Mile marker 3 to 10, eastbound – Right shoulder closures at various locations for shoulder and drainage repairs, 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. Wednesday and Thursday.

Mile marker 15 to 17, eastbound – Single lane closures for paving operations, 6 a.m. to 7 p.m. through July 31.

PRIMARY ROADS

*NEW* Route 60 Business (West Ridgeway Street, Clifton Forge) – Eastbound shoulder closures for mowing operations near the intersection with Route 696 (Selma-Low Moor Road), 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. Wednesday.

Various roads – Flagger traffic control for tree and debris removal, drainage work, pothole patching, brush cutting, ditching and shoulder repairs, 7:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. weekdays.

SECONDARY ROADS

Various roads – Flagger traffic control for ditch work, shoulder repairs, pothole repairs, pipe replacement and brush cutting, 7:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. weekdays.

BATH COUNTYw

PRIMARY ROADS

Route 39 (Mountain Valley Road) – Shoulder closures near Route 629 (McClung Drive) intersection for sign work, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday to Friday.

Route 220 (Sam Snead Highway) – Flagger and pilot vehicle traffic control for paving between Route 39 (Mountain Valley Road) and Route 622 (Robinson Lane), 6:30 a.m. to 7 p.m. through July 31.

Various roads – Flagger traffic control for shoulder repairs and pipe cleaning, 7:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. weekdays.

SECONDARY ROADS

*NEW* Route 629 (Deerfield Road) – Northbound right shoulder closures for sign work near Route 626 (Buxton Lane) intersection, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday.

*NEW* Route 635 (Ridge Road) – Single lane closures for paving between Route 39 (Mountain Valley Road) and Route 640 (Mill Creek Road), 6 a.m. to 7 p.m. Monday through Friday.

Route 678 (Bullpasture River Road) – Shoulder closures just north of Route 614 (Tower Hill Road) near the Highland County line for sign work, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday.

Route 687 (Jackson River Turnpike) – Flagger traffic control between Route 615 (Main Street, Hot Springs) and Route 618 (Dunns Gap Road) for paving, 6 a.m. to 7 p.m. Monday through Friday.

Various roads – Flagger traffic control for brush cutting and pipe cleaning, 7:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. weekdays.

ROCKBRIDGE COUNTY

INTERSTATE 64

*NEW* Mile marker 54 to 57, eastbound and westbound – Single lane closures for bridge inspection, 8:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. Thursday.

INTERSTATE 81

*NEW* Mile marker 180 to 192, northbound and southbound – Single lane closures for bridge inspection, 8 p.m. to 12:30 a.m. Monday night.

*NEW* Mile marker 193 to 196, northbound – Right shoulder closures for shoulder repairs, 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Wednesday.

PRIMARY ROADS

*NEW* Route 11 (Lee Highway) – Northbound shoulder closures for mowing between Route 785 (Sam Houston Way) and Route 251 (Link Road), 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. Tuesday.

*NEW* Route 60 (Midland Trail) – Eastbound and westbound single lane closures for bridge inspections between Lexington western city limits and Route 699 (Wesley Chapel Road), 8:30 a.m. to noon Friday.

*NEW* Route 60 (Midland Trail) – Flagger traffic control for tree removals between Route 639 (Ebenezer Circle) and Route 640 (Edgars Way), 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. through July 31.

Various roads – Flagger traffic control for pipe replacement, ditch work, tree removal, shoulder repairs, pavement patching and brush cutting, 7:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. weekdays.

SECONDARY ROADS

*NEW* Route 609 (Red Mill Road) – Shoulder closures for utility work between Route 11 (Lee Highway) and Route 692 (Cedar Creek Road), 9 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. July 20 – 31.

*NEW* Route 629 (Waterloo Trail) – Stop-and-proceed traffic control near intersection with Route 850 (West Midland Trail) for replacement Kerrs Creek bridge, 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. July 21 through August 6.

Various roads – Flagger traffic control for grading, pipe replacement, ditch work, tree removal, pavement patching, shoulder repairs and brush cutting, 7:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. weekdays.

HIGHLAND COUNTY

PRIMARY ROADS

Route 220 (Potomac River Road) – Temporary traffic signal in operation 24/7 between Route 632 (The Pines Road) and Route 629 (Strait Creek Road) for Strait Creek bridge replacement. Estimated completion August 2027.

Route 220 (Potomac River Road/Jackson River Road) – Southbound right shoulder closures for sign work near the Monterey town line, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday.

Route 250 (Highland Turnpike) – Shoulder closures for sign work at various locations between Monterey town limits and Route 614 (Cowpasture River Road), 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday.

Various roads – Flagger traffic control for pothole patching, brush cutting and shoulder repairs, 7:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. weekdays.

SECONDARY ROADS

Route 609 (Burnsville Road) – Shoulder closures for sign work near intersection with Route 678 (Bullpasture River Road), 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday.

Route 678 (Bullpasture River Road) – Shoulder closures for sign work near intersection with Route 612 (McClung Road), 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday. Various roads – Flagger traffic control for brush cutting, pipe cleaning, tree removal, and adding stone to unpaved roads, 7:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. weekdays.

AUGUSTA COUNTY

INTERSTAT E 64

*NEW* Mile marker 93 to 87, westbound – Right shoulder closures for shoulder repairs, 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday.

INTERSTATE 81

*NEW* Mile marker 221 to 222, northbound – Overnight single lane closures for drainage work, 8 p.m. to 7 a.m. July 21 – 31.

*UPDATE* Mile marker 221 to 227, northbound and southbound – Overnight lane and ramp closures southbound from 8 p.m. to 6 a.m. Thursday night for work related to travel-lane shift. During southbound ramp closures, detour will be in place for exit 222 (from Route 250) and exit 221 (to I-64 East). At other times, single-lane traffic on exit 221 southbound ramp to I-64 East. Shoulder closures and travel-lane shifts northbound and southbound 24/7. Traffic restrictions are for I-81 widening project with estimated completion in summer 2027. Work zone speed limit 60 miles an hour.

Mile marker 234 to 237, northbound and southbound – Left shoulder closures 24/7 with overnight lane closures as needed. Work zone speed limit 60 miles per hour. Traffic restrictions are for construction of I-81 truck-climbing lanes with estimated completion of late 2027.

PRIMARY ROAD S

Route 11 (Lee-Jackson Highway) – Northbound and southbound single lane closures between Route 620 (Spottswood Road) and Route 1210 (Spitler Circle) for paving operations, 5:30 a.m. to 8 p.m. through July 30.

Route 11 (Lee-Jackson Highway) – Northbound right shoulder closures for traffic engineering between Route 1403 (Second Street) and Route 1402 (First Street), 7 a.m. to 6 p.m. through July 31.

*NEW* Route 250 (Jefferson Highway) – Eastbound and westbound left lane closures in area of I-81 overpasses for overhead bridge work, 8 p.m. to 6 a.m. Sunday through Thursday nights. Brief closure of on-ramp to I-81 south, 30 minutes or less between 10 p.m. and 5:30 a.m. Tuesday night. Overnight ramp closure and traffic detour from 10 p.m. to 5:30 a.m. Thursday night. Ramp closures are for moving of heavy equipment and preparations for traffic shift.

Route 254 (Parkersburg Turnpike) – Flagger traffic control for utility work between Route 833 (Trinity Point Road) and Route 42 (Buffalo Gap Highway), 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. through July 31.

*NEW* Route 256 (Weyers Cave Road) – Flagger traffic control for utility work between Route 2002 (Houff Road/Packaging Drive) and Route 773 (Cave View Lane/Virginia Mills Road), 9 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. Monday through Thursday.

*UPDATE* Route 256 (Weyers Cave Road) – Flagger traffic control between Route 772 (Sulfur Pump Road) and Route 865 (Rockfish Road) for bridge work, 7 p.m. to 7 a.m. through July 23.

Route 340 (East Side Highway) – Overnight single lane closures or flagger traffic control for paving operations between Waynesboro northern city limits and Route 619 (Purple Cow Road), 8 p.m. to 6 a.m. through July 30.

SECONDARY ROADS

Route 612 (Laurel Hill Road) – Overnight law enforcement flagger traffic control for milling and paving, 7 p.m. to 7 a.m. Thursday and Friday. Additional occasional flagger traffic control from 6 a.m. to 8 p.m. weekdays through August 1.

Route 635 (Augusta Farms Road) – Flagger traffic control between Route 635 (Kindig Road) and Route 608 (Tinkling Spring Road) for paving operations, 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. through July 30.

Route 657 (Indian Ridge Road) – Flagger traffic control between Route 656 (Offliter Road) and Route 340 (Stuarts Draft Highway) for paving operations, 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. through July 30.

Route 701 (Howardsville Road) – Flagger traffic control for paving operations between Route 11 (Lee-Jackson Highway) and Route 252 (Middlebrook Road), 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. through July 30.

Route 901 (Mill Place Parkway) – Overnight law enforcement flagger traffic control for milling and paving near Route 612 (Laurel Hill Road) for intersection and roadway improvements, 7 p.m. to 7 a.m. Thursday and Friday. Additional occasional flagger traffic control from 6 a.m. to 8 p.m. weekdays through August 1.

Various roads – Flagger traffic control for drainage work, tree removal, shoulder repairs, pavement patching and brush cutting, 7:30 to 3 p.m. weekdays.

ROCKINGHAM COUNTY

INTERSTATE 81

Mile marker 237 to 240, northbound and southbound – Left shoulder closures 24/7 with overnight lane closures as needed. Work zone speed limit 60 miles per hour. Traffic restrictions are for construction of I-81 truck-climbing lanes with estimated completion of late 2027.

*UPDATE* Mile marker 240 to 251, northbound and southbound – Monday through Friday, expect travel-lane shifts from about mile marker 242 to 244. Overnight single lane closures for shoulder strengthening/widening and line marking, 8 p.m. to 7 a.m. Monday through Thursday nights. Traffic restrictions are for I-81 widening with completion scheduled for June 2032. Work zone speed limit 55 miles an hour beginning July 20.

*UPDATE* Mile marker 242 to 248, northbound and southbound – Exit 247 off-ramps to eastbound Route 33 closed for paving operations. Detours in place. Shoulder closures 24/7 and overnight single lane closures as needed for Route 33 bridge and interchange project. Completion scheduled for late August 2026.

*UPDATE* Mile marker 243 to 248, northbound and southbound – Nighttime single lane closures for bridge inspection, 8 p.m. to 12:30 a.m. Tuesday night.

PRIMARY ROADS

*UPDATE* Route 11 (Lee Highway) – Northbound and southbound turn lane and shoulder closures for sign work near intersections with Route 704 (Cecil Wampler Road and Oakwood Drive), 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Wednesday.

Route 11 (Lee Highway) – Overnight flagger traffic control for paving operations between the Augusta County line and the Mount Crawford northern town limits, 8 p.m. to 6 a.m. through July 30.

Route 11 (North Valley Pike) – Overnight flagger traffic control for paving operations between Route 806 (Lacey Spring Road) and Harrisonburg northern city limits, 8 p.m. to 6 a.m. through July 30.

Route 11 (North Valley Pike) – Turn-lane closures, travel-lane shifts and occasional single-lane closures for sidewalk installation between Jewell Street and Harrisonburg northern city limits, 7 a.m. to 6 p.m. weekdays through fall 2027.

Route 33 (Spotswood Trail) – Westbound right shoulder closures for utility work between Elkton Middle School and Route 634 (Tanyard Bridge Road), 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. through August 31.

*UPDATE* Route 33 (East Market Street, Harrisonburg) – Eastbound lanes between North Carlton Street and Linda Lane/Burgess Road in Harrisonburg closed for paving and striping through about July 25. Single-lane closures and lane shifts as needed between Hawkins Street and University Boulevard. Shoulder closures 24/7. Traffic restrictions are for bridge replacements and interchange improvements with expected completion in September.

*NEW* Route 42 (John Wayland Highway) – Northbound turn lane and shoulder closures for sign work near Route 746 (Herring Lane) intersection, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Wednesday.

Route 253 (Port Republic Road) – Overnight flagger traffic control between Route 672 (Pineville Road/Latimer Road) and Route 340 (East Side Highway) for paving operations, 8 p.m. to 6 a.m. through July 30.

*NEW* Route 259 (Brocks Gap Road) – Pilot truck and flagger traffic control for paving operations between Route 613 (Mountain Road) and Route 612 (Hopkins Gap Road), 7 a.m. to 6 p.m. July 22 through August 7.

Route 259 (Mayland Road) – Overnight flagger traffic control for paving between I-81 southbound and Route 42 (Lee Street/North Timber Way), 8 p.m. to 6 a.m. through July 30.

Route 259 (Brocks Gap Road) – Flagger traffic control for utility work between Route 820 (Bergton Road) and Route 612 (Runions Creek Road), 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. through July 31.

Route 340 (East Side Highway) – Pilot truck and flagger traffic control between Route 253/659 (Port Republic Road) and Route 634 (Sapling Ridge Road) for shoulder widening and guardrail installation, 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. through August 28.

Route 340 (Stuart Avenue, Elkton) – Single lane closures for utility work between Spotswood Avenue and Blue and Gold Drive, 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. through August 31.

Various roads – Flagger traffic control for pipe replacement, ditch work, tree removal, shoulder repairs, pavement patching and brush cutting, 7:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. weekdays.

SECONDARY ROADS

*NEW* Route 672 (Mill Creek Church Road) – Single lane closures for tree removal operations between Route 671 (Shady Grove Road) and Route 668 (Timber Ridge Road), 8:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesday.

*NEW* Route 679 (Pleasant Valley Road) – Single lane closures for tree removal operations between Route 680 (Oak Ridge Road) and Route 276 (Cross Keys Road/Pleasant Valley Road), 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Wednesday.

Route 679 (Pleasant Valley Road) – Overnight flagger traffic control for paving operations between Route 704 (Osceola Springs Road) and Route 689 (Spaders Church Road), 7 p.m. to 6 a.m. through July 30.

Route 688 (Taylor Spring Lane) – Overnight flagger traffic control for paving operations between Arrowhead Road and Route 687 (Massanetta Springs Road), 8 p.m. to 6 a.m. through July 30.

Route 824 (Bennett Run Road) – Eastbound and westbound stop-and-proceed traffic control between Route 865 (Bergton Road/Dovesville Road) and Tough Street for work on the bridge over Bennett Run, 8 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. through August 13. The road will be narrowed to one lane at the bridge.

PAGE COUNTY

PRIMARY ROADS

*UPDATE* Route 211/340 (Lee Highway) – Eastbound and westbound single lane closures between Route 646 (Ganders Drive) and Route 644 (Big Oak Road) for pavement marking, 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. through July 31.

*NEW* Route 340 Business – Flagger traffic control between Route 614 (Shuler Lane) and Route 650 (River Road/Wampler Drive) for painting of bridge over South Fork Shenandoah River, 6 a.m. to 6 p.m. through Friday.

Various roads – Flagger traffic control for pipe replacement, ditch work, tree removal, shoulder repairs, pavement patching and brush cutting, 7:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. weekdays.

SECONDARY ROADS

Route 618 (Dovel Hollow Road) – Stop and proceed traffic control for installation of box culverts just south of Route 638 (Honeyville Road), July 13 through September 18.

*NEW* Route 759 (Jollett Road) – Stop and proceed traffic for bridge work about a mile and a half east of Route 607 (Weaver Road), 6 a.m. to 4 p.m. through July 31.

Various roads – Flagger traffic control for brush cutting and pipe cleaning, 7:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. on weekdays.

SHENANDOAH COUNTY

INTERSTATE 81

Mile marker 288 to 292, northbound and southbound – Overnight single lane closures for bridge painting, 8 p.m. to 9 a.m. through night of November 30. Weekend work hours vary.

*NEW* Mile marker 292 to 293, northbound and southbound – Overnight single lane closures for bridge inspection, 8 p.m. to 7 a.m. Wednesday night.

Mile marker 294 to 299, Overnight single lane closures from 8 p.m. to 7 a.m. nights through January 2028. Shoulder closures 24/7. Work zone speed limit 60 miles an hour. Traffic restrictions are related to I-81 southbound widening project.

PRIMARY ROADS

Route 11 (Old Valley Pike)– Northbound and southbound flagger traffic control for paving between Route 866 (Mountain View Drive) and Route 639 (Green Acre Drive), 6 a.m. to 7 p.m. through Friday.

Route 55 (Front Royal Road/East King Street, Strasburg) – Mobile traffic control for pavement marking operations between Route 11 (Massanutten Street) and Strasburg town limits, 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. through July 31.

Route 211 (East Lee Highway, New Market) – Flagger traffic control between Route 11 (North Congress Street) and Fadeley Avenue for sidewalk construction, 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. through October 28.

*UPDATE* Route 263 (Orkney Grade) – Flagger traffic control for paving between Route 721 (Kelly Road) and Route 11 (Main Street, Mount Jackson), 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. through September 7.

SECONDARY ROADS

Route 758 (Cemetery Road) – Closed to through traffic for utility construction between Water Street (town of Woodstock) and Route 668 (French Woods Road), 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. through August 11. Follow posted detour.

FREDERICK COUNTY

INTERSTATE 81

Mile marker 300 to 302, northbound and southbound – Overnight single lane closures southbound from 8 p.m. to 7 a.m. nights through January 2028. Single shoulder closures 24/7 through January 2028. Work zone speed limit 60 miles an hour. Traffic restrictions are related to I-81 southbound widening project.

Mile marker 301 to 306, northbound – Right shoulder closures for utility work, 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. through July 31.

Mile marker 314 to 316, northbound and southbound – Overnight single lane closures for bridge painting, 8 p.m. to 9 a.m. through night of September 30. Weekend work hours vary.

Mile marker 322 to 320, southbound – Overnight single lane closures for paving operations, 8 p.m. to 7 a.m. nights through September 17.

PRIMARY ROADS

*NEW* Route 7 (Berryville Pike) – Brief slow-roll traffic control (rolling roadblocks) for overhead utility work between Route 1220 (Denny Lane) and Route 656 (Morgan Mill Road), 9 p.m. to 6 a.m. Saturday nights (July 19 and July 25).

*UPDATE* Route 7 (Berryville Pike) – Eastbound continuous single-lane closure near I-81 interchange for work on I-81 bridge, 8 p.m. Friday through 6 a.m. Monday (July 17-20 and July 24-27).

*NEW* Route 522 (North Frederick Pike) – Southbound right lane closures for tree removal operations between Route 679 (Indian Hollow Road) and Route 678 (Burnt Church Road), 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. through July 31.

SECONDARY ROADS

*NEW* Route 656 (Greenwood Road) – Flagger traffic control for utility work between Route 659 (Valley Mill Road) and Route 7 (Berryville Pike), 7 a.m. to 8:30 p.m. Friday and Saturday (July 24-25).

Route 661 (Redbud Road) – Flagger traffic control as needed near Route 682 (Milburn Road) for roadway relocation. Expected completion October 2027.

Route 662 (Milburn Road) – Flagger traffic control as needed near Route 661 (Redbud Road) for relocation of Redbud Road. Expected completion October 2027.

*NEW* Route 676 (Warm Springs Road) – Flagger traffic control for utility work between Route 677 (Old Baltimore Road) and Route 671 (Green Spring Road), 9 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. through August 21.

Route 707 (Hollow Road) – Road closed and detour in place for bridge work between Route 259 (Carpers Pike) and Route 610 (Muse Road), 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. through August 28.

Various roads – Flagger traffic control for utility work on parts of Route 628 (Middle Road), Route 629 (Laurel Grove Road), Route 631 (Marlboro Road), Route 648 (Passage Road), Route 649 (Springdale Road), Route 1194 (Serviceberry Court) and Route 1195 (Bunchberry Ridge Court), 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. through July 31.

CLARKE COUNTY

PRIMARY ROADS

Route 7 (Harry Byrd Highway) – Slow-roll traffic control (rolling roadblocks) for overhead utility work between Route 660 (Honey Lane/Montalegre Lane) and Route 7 Business (West Main Street, Berryville), 6 a.m. to 1 p.m. Sunday, July 19.

Route 50 (John Mosby Highway) – Westbound single lane closures for utility work between Route 601 (Blue Ridge Mountain Road) and Route 606 (Mount Carmel Road), 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. through July 31.

Route 340 (Lord Fairfax Highway) – Flagger traffic control between Route 522/Route 277 (Stonewall Jackson Highway/Fairfax Highway) and Route 620 (Browntown Road/Pyletown Road), 7 p.m. to 6 a.m. Sunday through Wednesday.

SECONDARY ROADS

*UPDATE* Route 679 (Pine Grove Road) – Flagger traffic control for utility work between intersections with Route 7 (Harry Byrd Highway), 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. through July 31.

WARREN COUNTY

INTERSTATE 66

Mile marker 1 to 6, eastbound and westbound – Single lane closures for bridge painting, 8 p.m. to 9 a.m. Weekend work hours vary. Estimated completion October 30.

Mile marker 2 to 0, westbound – Shoulder closures for road work related to I-81 southbound widening, 7:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. through January 2028.

INTERSTATE 81

Mile marker 299 to 300, northbound and southbound – Overnight single lane closures northbound from 8 p.m. to 7 a.m. nights through January 2028. Single shoulder closures 24/7 through January 2028. Work zone speed limit 60 miles an hour. Traffic restrictions are related to I-81 southbound widening project.

PRIMARY ROADS

Route 340 (Stonewall Jackson Highway) – Flagger traffic control between Route 674 (Limeton Church Road) and Route 605 (Poor House Road) for paving operations, 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. through August 24.

Route 340/522 (Winchester Road) – Southbound overnight single-lane closures between Route 639 (Ashby Station Road) and Route 661 (Fairground Road) for safety improvements, 7 p.m. to 6 a.m. nights through November 1.

Route 340/522 (Winchester Road) – Northbound overnight single-lane closures between Route 658 (Rockland Road) and Country Club Road for safety improvements, 7 p.m. to 6 a.m. nights through November 1.

SECONDARY ROADS

*NEW* Route 660 (Kendrick Ford Road) – Flagger traffic control for utility work between Route 615 (Hall Road/Wakeman Road) and Route 646 (Esteppe Road), 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. July 20 through August 28.

For updated traffic alerts and travel information dial 511, visit the 511 Virginia website or download the mobile app.

The VDOT Customer Service Center operates 24/7 to help roadway users report potential hazards, make service requests or get information related to Virginia’s transportation network. Use its mobile friendly website or call 800-367-7623.

Find the VDOT Staunton District on Facebook and X and follow VDOT statewide social media accounts. News releases, travel tips and project updates are on the VDOT website.

The VDOT Staunton District serves Frederick, Shenandoah, Clarke, Warren, Page, Rockingham, Augusta, Highland, Rockbridge, Alleghany and Bath counties.