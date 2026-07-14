Jay Henges Shooting Range to host Fall Food Plot Q&A Session Aug. 14

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EUREKA, Mo.—All wildlife, including whitetail deer, need the basics -- food, water, and shelter. And they’ll tend to frequent areas where they can fulfill these basic needs. Knowing the secrets to providing a viable food plot will go a long way to enticing deer to stay on your property for fall hunting and wildlife viewing.

The Missouri Department of Conservation’s (MDC) Jay Henges Shooting Range and Outdoor Education Center will host Fall Food Plots Question and Answer Session, Friday, Aug. 14, from 6 - 7:30 p.m. This will be an open Q&A event, rather than a formal presentation, and is is ideal for both beginners and seasoned veterans.

Participants can ask questions of the experts from the Valley Park Elevator and Hardware Store about topics like how, when, and what to plant for the most effective fall food plots.

What’s a good seed mix for a particular site? What steps will be needed for prepping and planting? The Valley Park Elevator team can answer questions on subjects ranging from crop options and overseeding, to fertilizers and soil testing.

The Fall Food Plots Question and Answer Session is a free event, but advanced online registration is required at http://short.mdc.mo.gov/ocm.

The Jay Henges Shooting Range and Outdoor Education Center is at 1100 Antire Road, just off I-44, exit 269 in Eureka.

Sign up for email or text alerts to stay informed of MDC’s latest programs and events by going to https://short.mdc.mo.gov/ZoP.

MDC is committed to accessibility at all its nature centers, regional facilities, and conservation areas. To request an ADA accommodation for participation in MDC programs, visit https://mdc.mo.gov/accessibility.