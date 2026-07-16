Soomi Opens Waitlist for a 100% Canadian Alternative to Google Workspace and Microsoft 365

Soomi, the sovereign Canadian office suite. Canadian owned, Canadian hosted alternative to Google and Microsoft.

A sovereign, Canadian-owned office suite gives businesses and families a way to take back ownership of their data.

Canadians pay for these services and still end up as the product. We think people are ready for a different deal.” — Mark Morais, Founder and CEO, Soomi

TORONTO, CANADA, July 16, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Soomi today opened the waitlist for a fully Canadian office suite built as a sovereign alternative to Google Workspace and Microsoft 365. Owned in Canada and hosted in Canada, Soomi gives businesses, organizations, and families their email, files, documents, and meetings in one place, under Canadian ownership and Canadian law.The timing is deliberate. As Canadians rethink their reliance on American technology and the political climate south of the border grows less predictable, the question of where a country’s data lives, and who can reach it, has moved from a niche IT concern to a boardroom and kitchen table conversation. A growing “buy Canadian” movement has people looking to keep their dollars, their jobs, and their data at home.For years, the platforms most Canadians rely on every day have been American owned. That has two consequences. First, data held on those services can be compelled under US law no matter which data centre it happens to sit in, so Canadian residency alone does not put it out of reach. Second, most people have quietly become the product: their information mined, their attention sold, and increasingly their content run through AI systems they never chose.Soomi is built on a simpler promise: your data is yours. The company is 100% Canadian owned, keeps 100% of customer data in Canada, and operates under Canadian law. Soomi does not show ads, does not mine or sell customer data, and does not train AI on customer content. Ever. The service is available in English and French.“Canadians pay for these services and still end up as the product,” said Mark Morais, Founder and CEO of Soomi. “We think people are ready for a different deal. Pay a fair price, own your data, and keep it home. Soomi is a Canadian home for the tools people use every day.”Soomi brings together the everyday tools a business or a household actually needs. Soomi Email and Calendar handle mail and scheduling on your own domain. A full office suite covers Soomi Drive for files, plus Docs, Sheets, Presentation, and Photos. Soomi Talk adds video meetings and messaging. Everything runs behind a single sign in and stays fully compatible with Microsoft files, with open formats supported throughout, so moving to Soomi does not mean leaving your existing work behind. Whatever format you choose, you can share, export or open your files anywhere.“Sovereignty is not a slogan for us, it is the architecture,” Morais added. “Being Canadian owned and Canadian hosted is the whole point, and it is the one thing the global platforms cannot copy without walking away from their own model.”Soomi is accepting waitlist sign ups now at https://soomi.ca and will begin inviting customers to create accounts shortly. Pricing has not been finalized, but the company says its plans will be very competitive with the major platforms. Soomi is a paid service by design, with no surveillance-funded free tier.About SoomiSoomi is a Canadian company building a sovereign office suite, a 100% Canadian owned and Canadian hosted alternative to Google Workspace and Microsoft 365. Soomi gives businesses, organizations, and families email, files, documents, calendars, and meetings that stay under Canadian ownership and Canadian law, with no ads, no data mining, and no AI training on customer content. Available in English and French. Learn more and join the waitlist at https://soomi.ca

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.