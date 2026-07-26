Peter Rosengard: They Only Call Me When They're Dead!

26 Top 10 Sales Tips: How to Sell Anything to anyone, anywhere, anyplace, anytime… How to sell LIFE!

I became a Life Insurance salesman for the glamour and the adventure, for anyone who wants to learn how to sell anything to anyone, anywhere, at any time, but most importantly, how to sell themselves.” — Peter Rosengard

LONDON, LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, July 26, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- In 1990 Peter Rosengard earned a place in the Guinness Book of Records for selling the largest ever Life Insurance policy. His experiences range from founding the Comedy Store and managing a chart-topping pop group.“No one has ever used an exclamation mark with so much infectious enthusiasm and transparent sincerity!!”Boris Johnson, former Prime Minister of the United Kingdom.“Peter Rosengard sold me life insurance and it worked – I’m still here! Aaagh! Help me, I can’t breathe…!”Harry Hill, comedian, presenter and writer.“Peter has sold me so many life policies that I’ve run out of beneficiaries. In fact I’m worth more dead than alive!”David Dein, former vice chairman of Arsenal FC.“Widely known as the greatest insurance salesman in the world”, Richard BransonFew careers outside show-business have encompassed such vivacity, such bravado, such adulation, such immodest rewards - in short, such sexiness."The Evening Standard‘They Only Call Me When They’re Dead!’ is Peter’s brand-new book; a high-octane blend of personal history and practical wisdom, structured around 26 core lessons for sales and life. These lessons – ranging from ‘Enthusiasm and Chutzpah’ to ‘Handling Rejection’ – were famously first shared on Richard Branson’s blog and serve as the backbone for a narrative that proves "everyone lives by selling something."From Cold Calls to Global Records The manuscript tracks Rosengard’s journey from being "the worst dental student in history" to entering the Guinness Book of Records for selling the world’s largest life insurance policy. Key stories featured in the book include:• The $100 Million Cold Call: How a call from a London phone box to MCA Universal regarding David Geffen led to a historic $100 million policy.• The Lagos Standoff: A high-stakes adventure in Nigeria where Rosengard "sold" his way out of a roadblock manned by soldiers with submachine guns by handing out gold toothbrushes.• Claridge’s: A look at his 44-year tradition of conducting business over breakfast at his permanent reserved table at Claridge’s, where he has sold Life Insurance to everyone from "binmen to billionaires."A Cultural Catalyst Beyond the world of premiums and policies, the book highlights Rosengard’s unexpected role in shaping British culture and philanthropy:• The Comedy Store: Inspired by a trip to Los Angeles, Rosengard founded London’s Comedy Store in 1979, launching the careers of icons like Rik Mayall, Alexei Sayle, Ben Elton, and French and Saunders.• Pop Management: His time discovering and managing the 1980s chart-topping band Curiosity Killed the Cat.• SINCE 9/11 Charity: The story of how he secured a monumental piece of steel from the World Trade Center , now permanently sited at the Olympic Park and founded the SINCE 9/11 educational charity to support UK schools.The "How-To" of Chutzpah Positioned as both a personal account and a practical guide, the book offers a "vibe check" on a life lived at full tilt. Rosengard’s "Top 26 Tips" provide a roadmap for self-motivation and persistence, emphasizing that "action cures fear" and that a "No" is simply a detour on the way to a "Yes.""I became a Life Insurance salesman for the glamour and the adventure," says Rosengard. "This book is for anyone who wants to learn how to sell anything to anyone, anywhere, at any time, but most importantly, how to sell themselves."About Peter RosengardPeter Rosengard is one of the world's most successful life insurance salespeople, widely recognized as a master of persuasion and persistence. His professional journey is defined by extraordinary achievements, including a place in the Guinness Book of Records for selling the world's largest individual life insurance policy. Beyond insurance, Rosengard has left a significant mark on British culture as the founder of The Comedy Store in London, which launched the "Alternative Comedy" movement, and as the manager of the chart-topping 1980s pop group Curiosity Killed the Cat. He is also a dedicated philanthropist, having established the acclaimed educational charity SINCE 9/11 and personally introduced Nobel Peace Prize winner Malala Yousafzai to the Mayor of London. In addition to his career in sales and business, Rosengard is an accomplished writer and journalist. He began writing occasional humour columns for The Independent in 1990 and contributed a regular monthly humour column to The Jewish Chronicle for many years, titled "Talking to Strangers" and later "Rosengard’s Week". His literary work includes his 2013 memoir, Talking to Strangers: The Adventures of a Life Insurance Salesman, and his latest book, They Only Call Me When They're Dead!, which combines his life adventures with 26 practical lessons on success. For over four decades, he has famously sold Life Insurance from a permanently reserved table at Claridge’s, where he continues to sell "Life" over breakfast meetings. His work includes long-term involvement in Life Insurance sales, business ventures, and educational initiatives, including the establishment of SINCE 9/11, which develops educational resources for schools in the UK.By The Book

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