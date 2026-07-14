Young Man Injured in Cliff Jumping Incident

CONTACT:

Conservation Officer Sgt. Matthew Holmes

603-788-4850

603-271-3361

July 14, 2026

Pinkham’s Grant, NH – On the afternoon of Monday, July 13, 2026, a host of first responders congregated at Glen Ellis Falls in Pinkham Notch to assist a young man who was injured in a cliff jumping incident.

At approximately 3:40 p.m., a New Hampshire Fish and Game Department Conservation Officer received a call about a young man who had sustained significant but unknown injuries after reportedly landing on some rocks after jumping off Glen Ellis Falls (which is reported to be 64 feet tall). The caller reported the man was seriously injured, but to an unknown extent. The Conservation Officer, who was a significant distance away, requested a response from any police and EMS that could get there quicker than he could to make an assessment of the situation and provide life-saving measures if necessary.

The call for help generated a large and immediate response. Personnel from Bartlett/Jackson Ambulance, multiple fire departments, Jackson Police, Bartlett Police, New Hampshire State Police, Appalachian Mountain Club (AMC), Androscoggin Valley Search and Rescue Team (AVSAR), and Fish and Game all responded. The young man was quickly located and assessed by EMS personnel. Although he was unable to walk, it appeared that his injuries were non-life-threatening.

Once enough personnel had arrived, the patient was secured in a litter and carried to the Glen Ellis Falls parking lot adjacent to Route 16. The litter crew arrived safely at the parking lot at 4:57 p.m. Once roadside, the young man was transferred into the Bartlett/Jackson ambulance and taken to Memorial Hospital in North Conway for further evaluation and treatment.

The patient was identified as a 17-year-old male from Massachusetts.