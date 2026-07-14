OFFICIAL NOTICE OF QUORUM

Notice is hereby given that a quorum of the Atchison County Board of County Commissioners may be present at the following meeting:

Event: Atchison County Health and Emergency Services Advisory Group Meeting

Date: July 14, 2026

Time: 1:00 p.m. – 2:30 p.m.

Location: Emergency Operations Center

10443 US Highway 59

Atchison, KS 66002

Members of the Atchison County Board of County Commissioners may attend this meeting. While a quorum of the Board may be present, no official business or formal action of the Board of County Commissioners will be conducted or taken during this meeting.

This notice is provided in accordance with applicable Kansas Open Meetings Act requirements.

Posted this 14th day of July, 2026.

Atchison County Clerk - Susan Carrigan