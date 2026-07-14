NOTICE OF CANCELLATION

DAGGETT COUNTY PLANNING AND ZONING BOARD Daggett County Courthouse, 95 N.1st West, Manila, Utah 84046.

Public Notice is hereby given that the Daggett County Planning & Zoning Board meeting for July 21, 2026 at 6:00 PM is cancelled due to conflict of schedule.

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