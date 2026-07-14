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Notice of Cancellation

NOTICE OF CANCELLATION


DAGGETT COUNTY PLANNING AND ZONING BOARD

Daggett County Courthouse, 95 N.1st West, Manila,

Utah 84046.


Public Notice is hereby given that the Daggett

County Planning & Zoning Board meeting for

July 21, 2026 at 6:00 PM is cancelled due to

conflict of schedule.

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Notice of Cancellation

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