MICC Develops strong sergeants through upcoming contracting professional development initiative

JOINT BASE SAN ANTONIO-FORT SAM HOUSTON, Texas –The Mission and Installation Contracting Command launches a new professional development initiative designed to strengthen and prepare contracting noncommissioned officers for long-term success across the Army acquisition enterprise.

The MICC Launch Program is scheduled virtually on Microsoft Teams July 28-30. Open to newly assessed 51C contracting professionals, the initiative reflects the command’s deliberate investment in leader development, readiness and mission execution for Soldiers serving in the Army’s 51C contracting career field. It is designed to Forge Elite Talent, in line with the MICC’s top line of effort.

The course is also nested with the Army Materiel Command and Command Sgt. Maj Command Jacinto Garza’s Strong Sergeants initiative, focused on strengthening the Army’s noncommissioned officer corps through deliberate leader development and professional mastery. As a subordinate command of the Army Contracting Command under AMC, MICC developed the course through collaboration among nearly a dozen senior enlisted leaders, contracting experts, career field proponents and operational planners from across the Army contracting and acquisition enterprise.

The launch initiative began nearly a year ago under the direction of MICC Command Sgt. Maj. JennyAnne Bright. Lead planners from the 419th Contracting Support Brigade, Command Sgt. Maj. Desmond Culler and Master Sgt. John Gyaben, helped Bright assemble a team of senior MICC noncommissioned officers, contracting master gunners, Army Contracting Command planners, 51C force managers and assignment proponency professionals to ensure the course aligns with real-world operational demands and long-term strategic objectives for the career field. The team hosted weekly in-progress reviews, several table top planning exercises and at least one rehearsal of concept drill as part of their meticulous planning efforts.

“This is essentially a next-generation integration program, to let our newest contracting teammates know what the MICC is, who we are, what our purpose is and how we utilize contracting as a warfighting capability,” Bright said.

Unlike traditional unit onboarding programs that are typically focused on local procedures and command-specific requirements, the MICC Launch Program is rooted in doctrine-based professional development intended to establish a foundational understanding of operational contracting and leadership within the 51C profession.

Bright’s vision for the course is to empower transitioning 51Cs with the localized tools and knowledge necessary to navigate op contracting competently.

“As strong sergeants they will translate their foundational training into immediate action, accelerating their contribution to the MICC,” Bright said.

The first iteration of the course targets recently graduated NCOs from The Army Acquisition School, many of whom transitioned into the career field from other military occupational specialties. In anticipation of the program’s success and early feedback from auditors of the course, participation in MICC’s Lauch Program will be mandatory for all newly assigned 51C officers and noncommissioned officers after the July iteration.

“We named it the MICC Launch Program because it is designed to put our 51Cs on an upward trajectory from the very beginning of their contracting careers,” Bright said. “This course gives them the technical foundation, mentorship and professional perspective needed to thrive in the field, grow as leaders and remain competitive for future development and promotion opportunities across the contracting enterprise.”

Organizers said the program is designed to help contracting professionals establish a stronger professional identity, gain confidence and better understand their role in supporting Army readiness through contracting operations.

“This first iteration of the program is about identity building for our NCOs,” said Culler, who also serves as the command sergeant major for the 419th Contracting Support Brigade. “51Cs are transitioning from other career fields, and this helps them visualize and realize mastery in their new profession. This is not a MICC initiative layered on top of Army policy. This is the full leader development model operationalized for the 51C force.”

The three-day course includes 12 modules focused on enterprise, operational and tactical contracting. Instruction combines mentorship, scenario-based learning and a capstone exercise designed to expose attendees to mission-focused contracting challenges. Graduates will earn 21 continuous learning points and course completion certification.

Gyaben, who is also the contracting support operations NCO and a contracting NCO at the 419th CSB, said the program was intentionally designed to connect leadership, doctrine and operational experience into a single professional development framework.

“Our focus is on building confident MICC professionals who understand how contracting directly impacts the fight,” Gyaben said. “This program ensures NCOs now, and officers later, don’t just learn their job, they understand their purpose and how they support Army readiness.”

The leaders reflected on their concerted effort to nest the launch program to the AMC’s “Strong Sergeants” initiative with a goal to standardize leader development and strengthen readiness across the contracting force.

“Though the origin of this initiative is within the MICC, and NCOs, it is anchored in strategic collaboration throughout the contracting community, as the program scales the vision to serve the entire 51C career field,” Culler said.

The first iteration of the course also includes auditing support from graduates of the ACC Contracting Master Gunner Course to help assess course effectiveness and provide recommendations for continuous refinement as the program matures across the contracting enterprise. Sgt. 1st Class Aaron Thompson, a contracting master gunner assigned to the 419th CSB participated in the rehearsal of concept drill in June and agreed to audit the course in July.

“I am honored to have the opportunity to audit and support this course, allowing us to help shape the next generation of contracting leaders,” Thompson said. “The Launch Program will give NCOs a stronger foundation before they step into complex operational contracting environments, and that directly strengthens the force.”

Registration for the first MICC NCO Launch Course began through MICC operations July 10 and closes July 22. After course completion each participant will complete an end-of-course survey and review to ensure continuous improvement and refinement of the program.

Bright said, “The long-term goal is to continuously refine and expand the launch program for broader use across the contracting enterprise as part of the Army’s enduring commitment to leader development and operational excellence.”

About the MICC TheMission and Installation Contracting Commandis a one-star subordinate command of theArmy Contracting Commandand theArmy Materiel Command. MICC Soldiers, Civilians and contractors take pride in their mission to support Soldiers and their families across the theater of operations by delivering decisive contracting solutions across the theater of operations, equipping America’s Soldiers with what they need to dominate on the battlefield, sustaining readiness at home and pioneering the capabilities for the Army of tomorrow. Headquartered atJoint Base San Antonio-Fort Sam Houston, Texas, the MICC comprises nearly 1,500 Soldiers and Civilian employees assigned across the theater of operations. MICC contracts are vital in feeding more than 260,000 Soldiers every day, providing daily base operations support services at installations, preparing more than 100,000 conventional force members annually, facilitating training for more than 100,000 students each year, and maintaining more than 14.4 million acres of land and 170,000 structures. To learn more about the Mission and Installation Contracting Command, visit theMICC homepageor view theMICC Fact Sheet.