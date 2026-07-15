REGISTRATION OPENS FOR DIVE IN 2026, TACKLING THE 'Human gAIn'

Registration is now open for Dive In 2026

This year’s global festival will feature sessions around the interactions between AI and organisational culture in the insurance industry, 22–24 September 2026

LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, July 15, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Registration is now open for Dive In 2026, the world’s largest festival for culture and talent in the insurance sector. As the festival celebrates its 12th and final year, Dive In looks ahead as the industry explores the future of work, examining how uniquely human qualities can work hand in hand with emerging technology. Whether returning to celebrate more than a decade of progress or joining for the first time, Dive In 2026 offers the chance to be part of one of the insurance industry's defining global conversations on culture, talent and the future of work.Under the theme: “The Human gAIn: Powering culture and connection”, the global event schedule will feature industry leaders and headline speakers including Will Greenwood MBE, Rugby World Cup Winner and Customer Officer at Afiniti, Sarah Armstrong-Smith, Chief Security Advisor for EMEA at Microsoft, and world-renowned behavioural and leadership expert Jez Rose, alongside new innovative event formats such as design jams, TED style talks and debates. Sessions will explore a range of topics including building high-performance teams, human-AI symbiotic relationships, psychological safety and neurodiversity while examining challenges and opportunities in an AI-driven world. In addition, participants who register for the festival within the first 24 hours of registration opening, 08:00 BST 14 July 2026, will be entered into a prize draw.The festival, taking place 22 to 24 September, will feature events from across 30 different countries, available in 60 different languages, aiming to unite the industry to discuss the future of workplace interaction with AI. For three days, professionals from across the global insurance market will come together to share ideas, challenge conventional thinking and help inspire the future of culture, talent and leadership across the industry.Mark Lomas, Head of Culture, Talent & Communities at Lloyd’s, said: “Dive In has been instrumental in bringing the insurance industry together to encourage broadening talent pools and belonging. As AI reshapes the way we work, there has never been a more important time to discuss and debate how we maximise new ways of working for the benefit of all colleagues. Dive In is uniquely placed to do this.”Jen Denby, Global Head of Inclusion & Diversity at WTW said: “It's important to remember the vital discussions the festival has opened up across the insurance industry over the last 12 years. WTW is proud to have been part of Dive In since the very first year and to have seen it shape the industry for the better. Conversations have been started that we once never thought possible, companies have invested to ensure that workplaces are inclusive and foster a stronger sense of belonging, and this has been firmly embedded into corporate values and strategy. The festival’s final year marks an important moment for the industry to reflect on what has been achieved and apply those learnings to future challenges - namely that of how to strengthen our workplaces and working systems alongside technology.”Registration is open from 08:00 BST 14 July 2026 at: www.diveinfestival.com . As it celebrates more than a decade of impact, Dive In 2026 will bring together thousands of professionals from across the global insurance industry, while exploring the opportunities and challenges that lie ahead. Participants are encouraged to register early to secure their place and avoid missing out.Dive In 2026 is supported by leading organisations from across the insurance industry, including AIG, Antares, Aon, Arch, Asta, Aviva, AXA XL, Clyde & Co, Gallagher, Guidewire, Liberty Mutual, Lloyd’s, Markel, Marsh, Moody’s, Pelagos Insurance Capital, RenaissanceRe and WTW. Supporter Partners confirmed for 2026 include Alliant, AXIS, Everest, GP Strategies, KPMG, Lockton Re, RGA and Swiss Re, reflecting a strong collaborative commitment to carving out the direction of the industry.Registration is free and open to all. To view the full agenda and reserve your place at Dive In 2026, visit www.diveinfestival.com

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