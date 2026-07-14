NUJ expresses solidarity with journalists at AFP Istanbul

The NUJ has joined the International Federation of Journalists (IFJ) and its affiliate Türkiye Gazeteciler Sendikası (TGS) in sending a message of support to journalists in Turkey who are striking to demand fair wages.

Workers at the AFP Istanbul bureau are calling on management to meet their demands following months of inconclusive negotiations.

TGS had proposed a one-off bonus payment plus a 32.4% wage increase, which would be in line with Turkey's official inflation rate but below the actual increase in the cost of living. The union's alternative proposal was a 40% wage increase.

AFP management refused both proposals despite reports that journalists in Istanbul and Ankara are forced to spend nearly half their salaries on rent, with one journalist reporting that their rent had increased by more than 155%.

Management instead offered a one-time payment of €1,500 and a 25% wage increase, well below the official inflation rate. TGS rejected the counter-offer.

Following mediation, TGS announced on 15 June that journalists and media workers would be striking for fair wages. The strike began on 6 July.

This isn’t the first time AFP workers in Turkey have gone on strike. In 2023, TGS members took strike action for fairer wages on World Press Freedom Day (3 May). The strike lasted nine days and ended in victory for the journalists and media workers.

Laura Davison, NUJ general secretary, said:

“Workers can’t be expected to produce quality journalism if they are struggling to pay their rent and put food on the table. The NUJ stands in full solidarity with TGS members in their fight for better wages."

Banu Tuna, TGS general secretary, said:

"A standard of living befitting human dignity is also part of press freedom. A journalist who is worried about paying their rent and bills cannot be mentally free. We want a future where our members can work without fearing for their survival—that’s all.”

Anthony Bellanger, IFJ general secretary, said:

“We stand with the AFP workers and TGS, who have decided to strike in order to secure the fair wages they deserve. The achievements of our colleagues in their 2023 strike, which also sought fairer pay , and their commitment to strike again in 2026 demonstrate that, as long as we remain united and fight for our rights, we will succeed. We call on AFP to meet the workers' and TGS's demands. Quality journalism cannot exist without decent working conditions and fair wages.”

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