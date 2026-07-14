Former Detachment 3 Surgeon to Launch to Space Station

TYNDALL AIR FORCE BASE, Fla.-- When NASA astronaut and U.S. Space Force Col. (Dr.) Anil Menon launches to the International Space Station on July 14, 2026, his mission will highlight the critical, multi-decade military partnership that advanceshuman spaceflight operations.

Menon is scheduled to launch from the Baikonur Cosmodrome in Kazakhstan aboard the Roscosmos Soyuz MS-29 spacecraft alongside cosmonauts Pyotr Dubrov and Anna Kikina. As an Expedition 74/75 flight engineer, he will conduct scientific and medical research to help prepare for future human exploration of the moon and Mars. His connection to human spaceflight safety, however, extends well beyond this mission.

Before building the medical organization for SpaceX’s first crewed space flights and becoming a NASA astronaut, Menon served with the Air Force Reserve’s 45th Operations Group, Detachment 3 at Patrick Space Force Base, Florida. There, he provided crucial medical direction for launch and landing operations, serving on the front lines of the Department of War’s Human Space Flight Support (HSFS) mission.

During his tenure with Detachment 3 from 2016 to 2024, Menon played a transformative role in modernizing the unit's operational medicine capabilities. Serving as a vital operational link and bridge between the DoD, NASA, and SpaceX, he directed critical medical operations for Soyuz landings within the Support Operations Center (SOC) while simultaneously preparing rescue teams for the rapid rise of commercial spaceflight. Ahead of the historic NASA’s SpaceX Demo-2 launch, Menon personally trained military rescue forces on vehicle hatch and door extraction operations. These hands-on inputs became foundational to the Rescue Force Qualification Course (RFQC) curriculum. Beyond training, Menon authored the tactical medical treatment protocols still utilized by Air Force Pararescue teams and established the initial recovery medical requirements for NASA’s Artemis missions, cementing trust and joint rescue partnerships across the military, civil, and commercial space sectors.

For Menon, transitioning from the team providing ground support to the astronaut relying on it brings a profound sense of gratitude. "Det 3 taught me that human spaceflight is a team sport. That team spends years preparing for a day everyone hopes never comes, building rescue plans, training alongside pararescue teams, rehearsing contingencies most people will never hear about, so that astronauts and their families can count on somebody coming to get them," Menon said. "I’ve been fortunate to have seen it firsthand since I started with a rescue squadron in 2008 and worked human spaceflight support through 2024. A few days out from my own launch, that's not abstract to me. I'm proud to have worn that patch, and I sleep a little easier knowing Det 3 is still on watch."

"Colonel Menon represents the absolute best of our Detachment 3 legacy," said Lt. Col. Kevin Pieper, 1st Air Force, Detachment 3 commander. "His medical expertise on the ground helped safeguard previous crews, and seeing a former member of this detachment step into the capsule is an incredibly proud moment for our team. With his unique background as both a flight surgeon and an engineer, he's going to be an invaluable asset to Expedition 74/75 as they advance critical medical research for future deep-space missions."

Detachment 3 is a linchpin in a military legacy supporting human spaceflight that dates back to the beginning of the space age. Originally chartered on August 10, 1959, by the Secretary of Defense as the Department of Defense Mercury Support (DDMS) office, the unit was created to provide a unified military response capability for Project Mercury. As NASA's programs grew, so did the unit's scope. It transitioned into the DoD Manned Space Flight Support Office in 1963 for Project Gemini, and in 1968, expanded its portfolio to coordinate global contingency rescue and recovery for the Apollo, Skylab, and historic joint U.S.-Soviet Apollo-Soyuz Test Project in 1975. The office went on to provide critical landing site, medical, and recovery support for all 135 space shuttle missions starting in 1977.

Following the retirement of the space shuttle, the unit underwent several structural realignments to match the modern military's posture. In 2007, the office was formally aligned under the 45th Space Wing as the 45th Operations Group Human Space Flight Support (HSFS) office and officially redesignated as Detachment 3 in 2008. By 2010, the detachment was already spearheading the operational planning for NASA’s Commercial Crew Program. On May 11, 2021, to support the newly reestablished U.S. Space Command, the unit was designated as Detachment 3, Space Launch Delta 45.

The most significant modern restructuring occurred in mid-2021. In March of that year, the Chief of Staff of the Air Force, Gen. Charles Q. Brown Jr., designated First Air Force as the Air Component to USSPACECOM (Air Forces Space, or AFSPACE). To align the physical rescue capabilities of the Air Force under this new component, Detachment 3 was transferred from Space Launch Delta 45 to First Air Force on July 15, 2021, and formally redesignated as 1AF/Detachment 3. Today, this unique command structure enables USSPACECOM to orchestrate global space operations while AFSPACE executes the day-to-day coordination, training, and deployment of joint military rescue forces.

Today, the Department of War’s (DoW) support to NASA spans every phase of human spaceflight. That support includes globally positioned personnel recovery forces, medical evacuation capabilities, space domain awareness, conjunction assessment, collision avoidance and recovery trajectory tracking. The mission remains constant: ensure astronauts can safely return home, regardless of where they land.

"The Department of War and NASA have forged an enduring partnership from decades of mutual trust," said Col Scott Adams, AFSPACE deputy commander. "The Soyuz missions perfectly showcase that teamwork, as our joint force fully integrates to provide global recovery options. Having a former Detachment 3 flight surgeon on board highlights how our military capabilities help make civil exploration possible. We're proud to watch him launch, and we stand ready to ensure he gets home safely." That support also extends to the Roscosmos Soyuz program. DoW's involvement with Soyuz missions spans decades and helped establish the foundation for international cooperation in human spaceflight and emergency recovery operations. Today, USSPACECOM and AFSPACE units actively track Soyuz missions, provide on-orbit conjunction analysis to prevent collisions with space debris, and maintain medical evacuation and recovery readiness to support NASA astronauts flying on partner vehicles.

For Menon, the upcoming eight-month mission aboard the orbiting laboratory represents the culmination of a career dedicated to saving lives in some of the world's most demanding environments. An emergency medicine physician, mechanical engineer, and former Air Force critical care air transport team (CCATT) surgeon, Menon has deployed to Afghanistan, responded to devastating earthquakes in Haiti and Nepal, and served as an expedition flight surgeon for previous International Space Station crews.

During his mission, Menon will conduct many scientific investigations, including research on producing intravenous fluids using the station's potable water supply and studying astronaut blood flow in microgravity. The findings could improve medical care for astronauts during future deep-space missions while also advancing healthcare on Earth. When Soyuz MS-29 spacecraft lifts off in July, Menon will transition from the physician ensuring the crew's safe return to the astronaut trusting in the global network of military professionals doing the same for him. For the forces at USSPACECOM and AFSPACE, the commitment remains unchanged: always ready, always watching and always prepared to help bring astronauts safely home.