Maak - New Single by Nabila Shabana

Nabila Shabana - Single Cover Nabila Shabana Releases New Single "Maak"

Egyptian artist Nabila Shabana releases "Maak", a heartfelt song about being there for someone through everything.

Maak is a song about being there for someone in every moment. I wanted to create music that feels like home.” — Nabila Shabana

CAIRO, EGYPT, July 15, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Egyptian artist Nabila Shabana is proud to announce the release of her new single "Maak" (معاك), now available on all major streaming platforms."Maak" is a heartfelt song that captures the feeling of standing by someone through every moment. With emotional lyrics and a warm melody, the track highlights Nabila's unique voice and her ability to connect deeply with her audience.The song was written and produced to reflect themes of loyalty, support, and love. "Maak" is a message to everyone who has someone they can count on."Maak" is now streaming on Spotify, Apple Music, Anghami, and YouTube.About Nabila ShabanaNabila Shabana is an Egyptian singer and songwriter known for her expressive vocals and authentic storytelling. With "Maak", she continues to share music that speaks to the heart.For more of Nabila Shabana's work and collaboration inquiries:Watch the YouTube Shorts Teaser

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