Maak - New Single by Nabila Shabana
Egyptian artist Nabila Shabana releases "Maak", a heartfelt song about being there for someone through everything.
"Maak" is a heartfelt song that captures the feeling of standing by someone through every moment. With emotional lyrics and a warm melody, the track highlights Nabila's unique voice and her ability to connect deeply with her audience.
The song was written and produced to reflect themes of loyalty, support, and love. "Maak" is a message to everyone who has someone they can count on.
"Maak" is now streaming on Spotify, Apple Music, Anghami, and YouTube.
About Nabila Shabana
Nabila Shabana is an Egyptian singer and songwriter known for her expressive vocals and authentic storytelling. With "Maak", she continues to share music that speaks to the heart.
For more of Nabila Shabana's work and collaboration inquiries:
Official Website: https://nabilashabanaa.com/home
Watch the YouTube Shorts Teaser: https://youtube.com/shorts/esIUmBeTem4?feature=share
Nabila shabana
Nabila shabana
+971 58 618 2299
Nabilashabana15@icloud.com
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