CRM Masters Expands Beyond CRM With Ecommerce and App Development Services

CRM Masters Infotech receives the AI Enterprise Catalyst Award, recognizing its contribution to AI-driven enterprise innovation.

CRM Masters Infotech provides Zoho, Salesforce, and HubSpot implementation services, along with eCommerce, web, and mobile app development powered by AI.

Businesses today need CRM systems that adapt to their processes, connect teams, and turn customer data into meaningful actions that support long-term growth.” — Vish Aggarwal, CEO, CRM Masters Infotech

DOVER , DE, UNITED STATES, July 16, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- CRM Masters Infotech LLP is moving beyond CRM. The company has launched two new services: ecommerce solutions and web and mobile app development, stepping into a broader role as a full digital transformation partner for the businesses it serves.

The move builds on a decade of CRM consulting, implementation, and business automation experience, with more than 4,000 projects delivered for organizations across India, the US, the UK, and the UAE. Over the years, CRM Masters has earned a strong reputation for helping businesses improve customer management, streamline operations, and accelerate growth through technology. That record is reflected in its long-term client relationships and in independent review platforms: the company holds a 5.0 rating across 95 Google reviews and 4.9 across 16 verified reviews on Clutch. CRM Masters now brings the same customer-focused approach and technical expertise to e-commerce development and web and mobile application projects.

"Our clients kept asking us for more than a CRM. They wanted a partner who could build the e-commerce platform, the customer app, and the backend systems that all talk to each other," said Vish Agrawal (CEO & Delivery Director) at CRM Masters. This expansion lets us do that under one roof."

The timing lines up with two recent wins for the company. CRM Masters was recently given the AI Enterprise Catalyst Award for its work in AI-driven innovation and named India's Most Trusted CRM Solutions Provider by CIO Times 2026.

Two New Ways CRM Masters Can Help

On the e-commerce side, the team now designs, builds, and scales online stores, connecting storefronts to inventory, payments, CRM, and marketing systems so every sale updates customer records automatically. Whether a business runs a single simple store or sells across multiple channels with a large catalog, CRM Masters builds the integrations to match through its E-commerce Solutions.

The second new service is Web and Mobile App Development services. This covers everything from customer-facing apps to internal tools, all built to connect directly with a client's CRM and other business systems.

Both services follow the same principle CRM Masters has always applied to CRM: understand the business first, then build something that actually fits it.

AI runs through all of it. The team configures Zia AI, Einstein AI, Agentforce Builder, Breeze AI, and other native platform tools for clients, and also builds custom AI features directly into the applications it develops. In practice, that looks like AI scoring leads automatically so sales teams know who to call first, chatbots qualifying leads and booking meetings on their own, and predictive tools flagging customers who might be about to leave. Generative AI drafts outreach personalized to a contact's history, and revenue intelligence tools forecast pipeline health using real deal data instead of guesswork. As CRM Masters moves into e-commerce and app development, that same principle carries over: AI goes in from the start.

Why Now

This expansion builds on a decade of implementation work behind the CRM Masters name. The company has a 95% client retention rate and a 5-star average rating on Google. It operates out of offices in Gurgaon, Delhi, Mumbai, and Bangalore, with a presence in the US, UK, and UAE as well.

With this move, CRM Masters is positioning itself as a single technology partner businesses can grow with, from the CRM at the center of their operations to the online stores and apps built around it.

About CRM Masters

CRM Masters Infotech LLP is a certified CRM consulting and implementation company founded in 2016. The company has delivered 4,000+ CRM projects across 15+ industries, with 100+ certified CRM developers working across Zoho (Premium Partner), Salesforce, and HubSpot. CRM Masters serves clients across India, the US, the UK, and the UAE, offering CRM consulting, implementation, migration, integration, e-commerce solutions, and web and mobile app development. Trusted by organizations including M25 system ltd, TASC Infrastructure, Jawed Habib, By COCOON, Hero Motor Corp etc.

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