Volkswagen technology meets smart mobility. The result: a next-generation e-bike

Next generation eBike eBike Smart View VW eBike Sport Model

The world's most intelligent eBikes, engineered with automotive safety tech for safer roads, developed by n+ under licence from Volkswagen.

technologies like these are most commonly known from the automotive world. Seeing them make their way onto an e-bike demonstrates how technologies can evolve and be adapted in meaningful ways” — Peter Jost, CEO Volkswagen Accessories, Lifestyle & Licencing Business

WOLFSBURG, GERMANY, July 14, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Introducing the world's most intelligent eBikes, engineered with automotive safety technology to deliver safer roads for everyone, developed by n+ under licence from Volkswagen.

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Germany — n+ has unveiled an all-new range of Volkswagen licensed premium electric bicycles that redefines what riders should expect from an eBike. Inspired by decades of automotive innovation, the new Volkswagen eBikes feature intelligent safety systems, designed to make city streets safer for all road users.

While many eBikes focus solely on motor power and battery capacity, n+ approach the challenge with their official licenced Volkswagen eBikes from a different perspective:

What if an eBike was engineered with the same safety-first philosophy as a modern passenger vehicle?

The result is an n+ developed ecosystem of automotive-inspired technologies designed to improve rider awareness to other motorists, visibility and confidence in everyday riding.

As the number of eBikes on city streets increases, so does the number of accidents. The answer is simple, eBikes should have the same preventative safety technology as passenger vehicles so that bikes can anticipate vehicles and vehicles can anticipate cyclist’s road movements.

Smart View

At the heart of the new Volkswagen eBike is Smart View, an intelligent radar-activated rear-view camera system designed to eliminate one of cycling's greatest compromises—having to take your eyes off the road ahead and look behind you.

Mounted seamlessly into the handlebars like a modern car cockpit, the integrated high-definition camera provides a live rearward view while riding, allowing cyclists to remain aware of approaching traffic without turning their head.

Working in tandem with the rear-view camera technology, Smart View also features radar-activated blind sport alerts, signalling to riders’ vehicles approaching, significantly enhancing situational awareness on busy city streets.

Smart Lights

Cycling accidents are often caused by a motor vehicle not anticipating a rider’s movement through traffic.

The Volkswagen eBikes cleverly introduce the same behavioural braking and turn indication lighting that motor vehicles have benefited from for nearly 100 years.

One of the most distinctive design elements of the new Volkswagen eBike is the full-length illuminated LED strip integrated directly into the top tube.

Inspired directly from Volkswagen's signature automotive lighting design language, the integrated strip lamp functions as a high-visibility daytime running light, dramatically increasing the bicycle's visibility from multiple angles throughout the day*.

Far more than a styling statement, the illuminated LED illuminates red when braking and amber when turning, to signal the cyclists’ intentions to all other road users*.

Whether navigating busy city streets or riding in low-light conditions, the Volkswagen-licenced eBike Smart Lights represent one of the most significant advances in Micromobility safety.

Smart Helmet

The Volkswagen-licensed Smart Helmet developed by n+ extends the eBike’s safety ecosystem beyond the bicycle itself.

Bluetooth sync’ed seamlessly with the eBike, the helmet incorporates high-visibility LED lighting and works in unison with the Smart Lights, rearward signalling braking and turn indication to other motorists.

The smart technology extends beyond lighting with a built-in accelerometer that can detect a crash and sends a text message to loves ones in the event of an emergency.

Smart Glasses

The Volkswagen-licensed Smart Glasses take the connected safety systems to another level.

Working in conjunction with Smart View, the Smart Glasses allow riders to access key riding information without unnecessary distractions, keeping their focus on the road while remaining informed.

Inspired by a modern motor vehicle heads-up display (HUD) navigation prompts, rear-view blind spot alerts and intelligent ride information are presented within the rider's natural field of vision. Intentional eye movement top-right activates and deactivates the Head Up Display seamlessly.

Developed by the same engineers who invented the fighter-pilot HUDs - presenting telemetry to the pilot onto the helmet lens, where milliseconds matter.

The Smart Glasses are not limited to the eBike, they can be used as the ultimate smart glasses for anything from action sports to a spirited motorcycle ride or drive.

Stylish sunglasses you will want to wear everywhere.

The Volkswagen-licenced eBike range developed by n+ draws inspiration from Volkswagen’s longstanding automotive design heritage and user-focused mobility philosophy.

Peter Jost, CEO of Volkswagen CEO Volkswagen Accessories, Lifestyle & Licencing Business states, “technologies like these are most commonly known from the automotive world. Seeing them make their way onto an e-bike demonstrates how technologies can evolve and be adapted in meaningful ways”.

The Volkswagen-licenced eBikes deliver to a new level of sophistication that motorists have come to expect from their passenger vehicles including;

• Intelligent rear-view camera technology

• Radar-assisted traffic awareness

• Automotive behavioural lighting

• Head’s Up Display’s

• Connected wearable technology

As cities become more congested and more motorists transition to alternative forms of transport, rider safety has become increasingly important.

By integrating intelligent vision systems, connected wearables and visibility technologies into a single ecosystem, n+ aims to bring automotive-inspired thinking into the micromobility sector.

The future of intelligent electric mobility has arrived - and it rides on two wheels.

Availability

The new Volkswagen eBike range is available to order through selected partners and online. For more information, visit www.smart-bike.net

Media Contact

jules@influenceemobility.com

+44 7811 166 796

* Smart Lights behavioural LED lighting use not street legal in some countries such as Germany and France.



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