Voidbloom Expands Free Browser Roguelite With Live Multiplayer, Team Raid and Player-Run Fleets

A player confronts the Voidmother, Voidbloom’s climactic 12-minute boss, in the free browser survival roguelite. Players steer through increasingly dense enemy swarms while weapons fire automatically and each level shapes a different build. Official key art for Voidbloom, a free neon survival roguelite playable instantly in desktop and mobile browsers.

The latest expansion brings together 2–8-player competition, cooperative boss raids, server-verified trading, Fleets and new long-term progression.

SINGAPORE, July 14, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Voidbloom, the free neon survival roguelite built for instant play in modern desktop and mobile browsers, today announced that its multiplayer and community expansion is now live.

The current release brings together competitive 2–8-player Void Clash, cooperative Team Raid, player-run Fleets, server-verified trading and expanded long-term progression without adding a download, installer or mandatory account to the solo experience.

At the center of the expansion is Void Clash, a live mode for two to eight signed-in pilots. Every match launches on one signal and continues until one pilot remains. Destroying an elite can send a surge into a rival’s void, while defeating a boss pressures every surviving opponent. A shared Clash protocol neutralizes permanent upgrades, keeping the competition focused on flying, positioning and moment-to-moment decisions.

Team Raid offers a cooperative alternative for two to four pilots, who fight together through four shared boss rounds against the clock. Competitive divisions track Void Clash performance across devices, while global and daily rankings, shareable result cards and unique run codes give players more ways to compare and verify their best runs.

The connected experience now extends beyond individual matches. Fleets introduce player-run clubs with roles, invitations, chat, member rankings and monthly competition. Trade & Gift supports secure, server-verified exchanges of cosmetics, sealed crates and Bloom Gems. The latest trading update allows either side to assemble a bundle containing up to eight cosmetics or crates, plus Bloom Gems, allowing more flexible exchanges and one-way gifts between friends.

Recent releases have also introduced Echo Squadron, an auto-deploy weapon that launches weaker copies of the pilot’s vessel and current arsenal; six Operations challenge formats built around objectives such as no-hit survival, boss hunting and speed; and Vessel Mastery, which unlocks alternate starting weapons as players continue flying their favorite ships.

“Voidbloom began with one promise: open a browser and be in a meaningful run almost immediately,” said John Wee, creator of Voidbloom. “This expansion keeps that frictionless start, then opens the game outward. Players can compete, take on bosses together, build a Fleet, trade cosmetics or simply chase a better solo build. The void is deeper now, but entering it is still one click.”

The core game remains a fast survival-roguelite loop. Players pilot a light-ship through escalating swarms while their weapons fire automatically, making movement and positioning the central skill. Level-ups offer choices among new weapons, weapon upgrades and passive systems, encouraging players to build focused, synergistic loadouts rather than rely on a fixed character class.

Timed boss encounters culminate in the VOIDMOTHER at 12 minutes. Players who defeat the final boss can claim victory or continue into an endlessly scaling score chase.

Voidbloom is fully playable solo and saves progress locally without an account. An optional free account adds cross-device cloud saves, multiplayer, global and daily rankings, friends, run history, trading and Fleets. Players can therefore begin a run immediately and decide later whether they want to enter the wider online experience.

The game is built with vanilla JavaScript and HTML5 Canvas. Its sound effects and adaptive synthwave soundtrack are synthesized inside the browser at runtime rather than delivered as prerecorded audio files.

Voidbloom is available now at:

https://playvoidbloom.com/

The official trailer, fact sheet, logo and press screenshots are available at:

https://playvoidbloom.com/press/



About Voidbloom

Voidbloom is a free neon survival roguelite for modern desktop and mobile browsers. Players pilot a light-ship through escalating swarms, choose weapons and passive systems, face timed bosses and continue into endless mode after victory. Single-player progression is complemented by competitive Void Clash matches, cooperative Team Raid encounters and optional online features. Voidbloom requires no download, installation or account to begin playing.

Voidbloom — Official Gameplay Trailer

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