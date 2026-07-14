A' Website and Web Design Awards 2026 Call for Nominations Announced

Website and Web Design Awards

A' Website and Web Design Awards 2026 invites web designers, digital agencies and UX professionals to showcase outstanding online experiences.

COMO, CO, ITALY, July 14, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Today, A' Design Award & Competition has released its call for entries to A' International Website and Web Design Awards . The A' Website and Web Design Awards are open for entries by Web Designers, User Interface Designers, User Experience Designers, Graphic Designers, Web Developers, Front-End Developers, Back-End Developers, Full-Stack Developers, Web Content Creators, Digital Marketing Agencies, SEO Specialists, Web Accessibility Consultants, Information Architects, Interaction Designers, Web Branding Agencies, Web Innovation, Consultancy, Research and Development Companies worldwide. Websites and digital platforms created within the last 10 years are eligible for participation.The A' International Website and Web Design Awards is a two-phase competition. Participation begins with a complimentary preliminary web design evaluation, Web Designers, User Interface Designers, User Experience Designers, Graphic Designers, Web Developers, Front-End Developers, Back-End Developers, Full-Stack Developers, Web Content Creators, Digital Marketing Agencies, SEO Specialists, Web Accessibility Consultants, Information Architects, Interaction Designers, Web Branding Agencies, Web Innovation, Consultancy, Research and Development Companies can register at A' Design Awards to submit a work for the Web Awards, and get a preliminary score for their entries. Projects that pass the preliminaries can proceed with nomination, however it shall be noted in advance that there is a nominal fee for nominating entries for Web Awards consideration.The A' Website and Web Design Awards celebrate excellence in websites, digital platforms and interactive online experiences that combine creativity, usability and technological innovation. From corporate websites and e-commerce platforms to educational portals, portfolios and digital services, the competition recognizes web projects that improve user engagement through outstanding design, accessibility and performance. Entries are evaluated anonymously by an international jury of more than 300 academics, designers, developers, digital experts and industry professionals, ensuring recognition is based solely on design quality, user experience, functionality and innovation.Web Awards Timeline & EligibilityDeadline for entries to A' Website and Web Design Awards is on September 30, 2026. Results of the A' Website and Web Design Awards will be announced on May 1, 2027. Professional-edition laureates of the A' Website and Web Design Awardss will be granted the highly coveted A' Design Prize which contains a series of PR, marketing and publicity tools to celebrate the status of winning the Web Awards.Eligible entries include corporate websites, e-commerce platforms, portfolios, educational websites, web applications, online services and interactive digital experiences that could be submitted to A' Website and Web Design Awards : Web Design, Portfolios, E-Commerce Sites, Blogs, News Websites, Social Media Platforms, Educational Websites, Non-Profit Websites, Personal Websites and More. Web Awards Sub-categories and their descriptions are available at https://competition.adesignaward.com/category/99 Award for Good Web DesignThe Professional and coveted A' Design Prize for A' Website and Web Design Awards includes: Design Excellence Certificate, Lifetime license to use the A' Website and Web Design Awards Winner Logo, Yearbook of Best Designs, Exhibitions of Awarded Works in Italy, Exclusive Design Award Trophy, Exclusive Invitation to Take Part in the A' Design Awards' Gala-Night – La Notte Premio A', Translation of Awarded Works into Foreign Languages, Entry to Prime Clubs, as well as inclusion in World Design Rankings, Designer Rankings, Web Design Classifications and Design Legends platforms.In addition, eligible laureates of the A' International Website and Web Design Awards will also get an exclusive interview which will be published at Designer Interviews website as well as included in the Press Kits. Award winners will also get a press release prepared to announce their victory. For the winners of A' Website and Web Design Awards , a very inclusive press kit will be prepared which contains the exclusive interview with the designer, the press release for award announcement in addition to design images, photographs of the designer, logo of the designer and the client, dozens of high-resolution photos and images for added exposure including a portfolio that contains previews of other designs projects by the designer.The Press Kits prepared for the winners of the A' International Website and Web Design Awards will be distributed to thousands of press members who have gained press accreditation from A' Design Awards. Furthermore there are already dozens of press partners who have confirmed in advance to publish a selection of the best projects among award winners. Both the Press Kit preparation and distribution service as well as the A' Design Prize are given free of charge to the Web Awards laureates as a gift to celebrate their success of winning the A' Website and Web Design Awards.Web Design Awards Entry & WinnersPress Members, web designers, digital agencies, software companies, UX professionals and design enthusiasts are invited to visit https://competition.adesignaward.com/winners-category.php?CATEGORY=99 to see past winners of the A' International Website and Web Design Awards.• Award Description could be found at https://competition.adesignaward.com/category/99 • Participants can register at https://competition.adesignaward.com/enter About Web AwardsThe A' Design Award & Competition recognizes excellence across web design, digital experiences, interactive media and numerous creative disciplines. By honoring innovative websites and online platforms, the competition promotes outstanding user experience, accessibility, visual communication and digital innovation. Through international recognition, global media exposure and comprehensive promotional opportunities, the A' Design Awards help web designers, digital agencies and technology companies present exceptional web projects to an international audience while advancing excellence in digital design. To learn more about the A' Design Awards and the A' International Website and Web Design Awards please visit designaward.com

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