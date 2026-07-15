New Book Introduces Ultra Depth™, a Hypnosis Method Working Beyond Somnambulism

Ultra Depth: The Third Generation of Hypnosis, by Dong-gyu Moon and Dong-hyun Kwon. Published by ICS International Press.

The first comprehensive English-language reference on the Ultra Depth™ Process, by the two Head Educators carrying the Sichort-Ramey lineage forward.

Two independent streams of observation — the Sichort-Ramey lineage in the United States and our own decades of clinical work in Korea — separated by geography and time, point to the same conclusion.” — Dong-gyu Moon, co-author and president of ICS International

SEOUL, SOUTH KOREA, July 15, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- ICS International Press has published Ultra Depth: The Third Generation of Hypnosis, a professional reference on one of the most specialized areas of clinical hypnosis: the states that open at and beyond the deepest levels of the hypnotic state, and what becomes possible there.The book is by Dong-gyu Moon and Dong-hyun Kwon, hypnotherapists and trainers who have practiced and taught in the field since the mid-2000s. They trained directly under James R. Ramey and were certified by him as Educators of the process in 2012. Following Ramey's passing in 2016, they were recognized as Head Educators — the only two holding that designation — and founded ICS International, which now serves as the international reference point for the work. The book is available on Amazon in paperback, hardcover, and Kindle editions, and its publication coincides with the launch of the Ultra Depth™ reference site (icsultradepth.com), an English-language platform documenting the lineage and its structure.Conventional hypnosis works from the light levels of the hypnotic state through to the deep level known as somnambulism. The Ultra Depth™ Process concerns the states that open beyond that point. Discovered by Walter Sichort in the mid-1960s and developed over four decades by Ramey into a transmissible process, it maps a progression of states — profound somnambulism, the Esdaile State, the Sichort State — each with distinct, observable markers, including phenomena such as spontaneous anesthesia that occur without suggestion.Rather than a manual of technique, the book offers a structured, inductive argument for what the authors call a third-generation paradigm of hypnosis. The prevailing framework — which the authors place as the second generation — works through suggestion: the practitioner directs, the subject complies. The authors argue that what is observed at these depths does not fit that model. Their central claim reframes the subconscious not as an object to be directed, but as a partner in connection and cooperation."This is not a claim that something new was invented," says Dong-gyu Moon, co-author and president of ICS International. "It is a record of what was observed, and an argument for what those observations require us to reconsider."The 296-page volume is described by its publisher as the first comprehensive English-language reference dedicated exclusively to the Ultra Depth™ Process and the ICS third-generation paradigm of hypnosis. It is available now on Amazon , with digital editions distributed through additional international ebook retailers. Further material — including the lineage record, a staging overview of the depth states, and a series of structural clarifications — is available at the Ultra Depth™ reference site, icsultradepth.com.About ICS International PressICS International Press is the publishing division of ICS International Co., Ltd., a Seoul-based organization advancing the third-generation hypnosis paradigm developed within the Ultra Depth™ lineage.

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