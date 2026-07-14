Summit sessions share transformative practices from across the field

Throughout the first two days of the Summit, healthcare leaders shared innovations from their organizations, including discussing how to operationalize artificial intelligence but also how to humanize patient care. Other sessions touched on scaling hospital-at-home programs, redesigning behavioral health, moving to team-based models for pregnancy care, strengthening the workforce through innovation and improving palliative care.

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