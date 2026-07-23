AG Wilson Launches Initiative to Protect Ohio Residents From Romance Scams, Similar Impostor Schemes

(COLUMBUS, Ohio) — Ohio Attorney General Andy Wilson today announced a multi-pronged initiative to help Ohioans identify romance scams, ward off financial losses, encourage people to report suspected cases to authorities, and support victims.

Romance scammers, who often prey on older adults, establish a fake online relationship with their victims to gain their trust before requesting money. Such scams often leave victims financially devastated and emotionally isolated, and many cases go unreported because victims feel embarrassed and are thus reluctant to seek help.

"No Ohioan should lose his or her life savings to someone pretending to care about them," Wilson said. "These scammers are sophisticated, emotionally manipulative and, sadly, increasingly common. We’re giving families a place to turn when they suspect something isn't right and providing law enforcement with valuable information to investigate these crimes.”

The initiative establishes a dedicated hotline – 1-855-961-SCAM – for those who have been victimized or who believe a loved one may be the victim of a romance scam.

Hotline users can share information with AG Wilson’s Constituent Services Section, which will coordinate with experts from across the office. Information will be reviewed by forensic investigators with the Ohio Bureau of Criminal Investigation (BCI) for indicators of fraud.

Victims or their loved ones will receive educational resources and guidance from Wilson’s Consumer Protection Section to help them prevent additional financial losses and better understand available options. Cases involving potential criminal violations may be referred to local law enforcement.

"Many victims don't realize or don’t want to believe they're being manipulated – that’s how good many of these scammers are,” Wilson said. "Our goal is to help families intervene sooner and prevent their loved ones from becoming victims."

Anyone who suspects a romance scam involving themselves or a loved one is encouraged to call 1-855-961-SCAM.

Additional information about romance scams, warning signs and available resources is available here.

MEDIA CONTACT:

Hannah Hundley: 614-906-9113

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