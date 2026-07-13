Climate Pledge Arena Community Fund | Jul 13 – Aug 14

Climate Pledge Arena Community Fund

Applications now open! | July 13 – August 14

Climate Pledge Arena at Seattle Center

Exciting news! Applications are open for the 2026 Climate Pledge Arena Community Fund!

The Climate Pledge Arena Community Fund was created to further Climate Pledge Arena, the Seattle Kraken and One Roof Foundation’s shared commitment to fostering an equitable and inclusive community in alignment with the City’s Race and Social Justice Initiative. Pursuant to Seattle Arena Company’s lease with the City of Seattle, the fund focuses primarily on organizations in and around Seattle Center. The fund supports youth focused programs and projects that use arts, music and culture as strategies to drive racial equity and social justice.

Grant applications will be accepted for 501c3 non-profit organizations in the Seattle area focused on serving marginalized youth or youth of color with authenticity and intentionality.

Applications are due August 14 at 11:59 PM.

Questions? Email communityfund@onerooffoundation.org

Click link to apply: https://climatepledgearena.com/community/