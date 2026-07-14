USNS Earl Warren, JMSDF JS Mashū Conduct CONSOL

Military Sealift Command John Lewis-class underway replenishment oiler USNS Earl Warren (T-AO 207) conducted a consolidated cargo replenishment at sea (CONSOL) with Japan Maritime Self-Defense Force replenishment ship JS Mashū (AOE 425) as part of exercise Valiant Shield 2026 in the Philippine Sea, June 27, 2026.

CONSOL capability is defined by specially-outfitted MSC tankers able to conduct underway refueling operations, allowing fleet sustainment cargo to be onloaded without returning to port.

"It was great having a ship [and crew] alongside that we had gotten the chance to meet and build friendships with before execution,” said civil service mariner Capt. Brice B. Behringer, U.S. Merchant Marine, Master, USNS Earl Warren. “Seeing them across the wire and providing logistics support to our fleet brings home both the value and importance of our allied relationships all over the world."

The ability to CONSOL with a Japanese tanker increases overall logistics capabilities in the region by enabling MSC ships to maintain continuous fleet sustainment through interoperable replenishment by allies and partners.

MSC Far East supports the U.S. 7th Fleet by ensuring ships are manned, trained and equipped to deliver fuel, cargo and supplies to forces operating at sea and ashore throughout the Pacific region. U.S. 7th Fleet is the Navy’s largest forward-deployed numbered fleet and routinely operates with allies and partners to promote a free and open Indo-Pacific.