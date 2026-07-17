Little Forest and Chax Launch 'Leaf, powered by ChaxIQ,' to Transform PDF Accessibility at Scale

Revolutionizing PDF accessibility from the web estate and document experts

Little Forest's ability to illuminate PDFs with Chax’s expertise in document accessibility, we have a tool that allows enterprises to tackle accessibility at scale."” — Gavin Colborne

LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, July 17, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Little Forest , the UK-based innovator in web estate governance, has partnered with Chax Training and Consulting , a global leader in digital document accessibility, to launch Leaf, powered by ChaxIQ – a breakthrough auto‑tagging solution designed to help large enterprises make their PDFs accessible quickly, accurately, and at scale.Leaf, powered by ChaxIQ, combines Little Forest’s ability to discover and illuminate inaccessible PDFs with Chax’s deep expertise in document accessibility to deliver one of the most accurate, time‑saving, and cost‑effective PDF auto‑tagging tools on the market.“You can’t act on what you aren’t aware of, and that is why this partnership makes such obvious sense,” said Gavin Colborne, CEO of Little Forest. “By combining our ability to illuminate PDFs with Chax’s expertise in document accessibility, we have built a tool that allows enterprises in finance, healthcare, higher education, and beyond to tackle accessibility at scale. It’s so exciting.”The need is massive and growing. According to the PDF Association, an estimated 290 to 300 billion new PDFs are created each year, and Adobe reports that nearly 95 percent of public-facing PDFs remain untagged and inaccessible. The causes range from untrained content creators at the point of document creation to billions of legacy documents produced before accessibility standards like PDF/UA (Universal Accessibility) existed.“The issue we are solving together is one of scale,” added Jeff Tamburino, CEO of Chax Training and Consulting. “There is simply no way human effort alone can meet the demand, but by leveraging automation alongside our human expertise, we have actually gotten there.”With the launch of Leaf, powered by ChaxIQ, enterprises can finally bridge the gap between limited human capacity and the billions of inaccessible documents being created every year. The solution enables organizations to:Quickly prioritize and address inaccessible PDFs across large, complex web estatesDramatically reduce the time and cost required for manual tagging and remediationMove beyond “check-the-box” compliance toward sustainable, inclusive digital document workflowsIt is time to move beyond treating compliance as a chore and to embed accessibility into everyday publishing practices.To start transforming your digital inclusion strategy with one of the most accurate, time‑saving, and cost‑effective PDF auto‑tagging solutions available, contact Little Forest at https://littleforest.co.uk/ or email solutions@chgaxtc.com to schedule a demo.About Little ForestFounded in London in 2007, Little Forest is a leading provider of web governance and accessibility software for multinational organizations with complex web estates. Its all‑in‑one Digital Quality platform empowers teams to monitor and improve accessibility compliance, content quality, and web sustainability across thousands of pages.About Chax Training and ConsultingChax Training and Consulting is a global leader in digital document accessibility, specializing in deep‑dive training, technical remediation, and strategic compliance consulting. Now part of the Tamman Inc. family, Chax takes a human‑centered approach to unraveling the complexities of digital inclusion. Founded by world‑renowned experts Chad Chelius and Dax Castro, Chax bridges the gap between automated tools and truly usable experiences. Through the industry‑leading Chax Chat podcast and bespoke training, Chax helps organizations turn daunting regulations into sustainable, inclusive workflows.

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