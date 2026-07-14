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CMCOG/COATS 2050 Long Range Transportation Plan (LRTP) Listening Session

You're invited to participate in the CMCOG/COATS 2050 Long Range Transportation Plan (LRTP) Listening Session on Wednesday, July 15, 2026, at 12:00 PM (virtual).

This is your opportunity to share ideas about transportation needs in our communities, including safety, connectivity, mobility and access to destinations. Community input will help shape future transportation priorities for the Central Midlands region.

Learn more and take the public survey before the meeting at www.elevate2050lrtp.com.

Please share this invitation with neighbors, community leaders and HOA members who may be interested. We hope you'll join the conversation!

Virtual Link:

Microsoft Teams meeting 
Join: https://teams.microsoft.com/meet/229862016836833?p=pn5Mp4TAeVADDa8K6U 
Meeting ID: 229 862 016 836 833 
Passcode: Wy7Q9Ax9 
________________________________________
Need help? | System reference 
Dial in by phone 
+1 332-249-0605,,998131897# United States, New York City 
(877) 286-5733,,998131897# United States (Toll-free) 
Find a local number 
Phone conference ID: 998 131 897# 
Join on a video conferencing device 
Tenant key: aecom@m.webex.com 
Video ID: 116 475 442 4 
More info 
For organizers: Meeting options | Reset dial-in PIN 

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CMCOG/COATS 2050 Long Range Transportation Plan (LRTP) Listening Session

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