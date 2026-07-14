CMCOG/COATS 2050 Long Range Transportation Plan (LRTP) Listening Session
You're invited to participate in the CMCOG/COATS 2050 Long Range Transportation Plan (LRTP) Listening Session on Wednesday, July 15, 2026, at 12:00 PM (virtual).
This is your opportunity to share ideas about transportation needs in our communities, including safety, connectivity, mobility and access to destinations. Community input will help shape future transportation priorities for the Central Midlands region.
Learn more and take the public survey before the meeting at www.elevate2050lrtp.com.
Please share this invitation with neighbors, community leaders and HOA members who may be interested. We hope you'll join the conversation!
Virtual Link:
Microsoft Teams meeting
Join: https://teams.microsoft.com/meet/229862016836833?p=pn5Mp4TAeVADDa8K6U
Meeting ID: 229 862 016 836 833
Passcode: Wy7Q9Ax9
________________________________________
Need help? | System reference
Dial in by phone
+1 332-249-0605,,998131897# United States, New York City
(877) 286-5733,,998131897# United States (Toll-free)
Find a local number
Phone conference ID: 998 131 897#
Join on a video conferencing device
Tenant key: aecom@m.webex.com
Video ID: 116 475 442 4
More info
For organizers: Meeting options | Reset dial-in PIN
Legal Disclaimer:
EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.