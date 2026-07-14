You're invited to participate in the CMCOG/COATS 2050 Long Range Transportation Plan (LRTP) Listening Session on Wednesday, July 15, 2026, at 12:00 PM (virtual).

This is your opportunity to share ideas about transportation needs in our communities, including safety, connectivity, mobility and access to destinations. Community input will help shape future transportation priorities for the Central Midlands region.

Learn more and take the public survey before the meeting at www.elevate2050lrtp.com.

Please share this invitation with neighbors, community leaders and HOA members who may be interested. We hope you'll join the conversation!

Virtual Link:

Microsoft Teams meeting

Join: https://teams.microsoft.com/meet/229862016836833?p=pn5Mp4TAeVADDa8K6U

Meeting ID: 229 862 016 836 833

Passcode: Wy7Q9Ax9

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Dial in by phone

+1 332-249-0605,,998131897# United States, New York City

(877) 286-5733,,998131897# United States (Toll-free)

Find a local number

Phone conference ID: 998 131 897#

Join on a video conferencing device

Tenant key: aecom@m.webex.com

Video ID: 116 475 442 4

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For organizers: Meeting options | Reset dial-in PIN