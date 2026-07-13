Updates to Refrigerated LCL Cargo Availability/Acceptance Information

Dear Valued Customer,

As part of our ongoing efforts to improve the safe and efficient movement of temperature-sensitive shipments across our interisland system, Young Brothers is updating cargo acceptance cut-off times and cargo availability pickup times for refrigerated less-than-container-load (LCL) cargo at the Port of Honolulu, effective August 17, 2026. The new cargo acceptance times for refrigerated LCL are listed below:



Monday to Friday “CHILL” Cargo “FREEZE” Cargo Cargo Accepted 7:30 AM to 9:30 AM 9:30 AM to 11:30 AM Cargo Available for Pick Up 1:00 PM to 3:00 PM 1:00 PM to 3:00 PM

The revised schedule establishes designated refrigerated cargo acceptance and pickup windows that are designed to improve operational consistency, reduce congestion at the port, and better maintain the cold chain integrity of your cargo – ultimately delivering a higher level of service to you.

We appreciate your continued partnership and cooperation as we improve the safe and reliable movement of cargo throughout our interisland communities. Click to view our updated cargo acceptance and availability information, or visit our website at Sailing Schedules – Young Brothers Hawaii. Our team is here to help. Please contact your local port office if you have any questions or concerns. We appreciate your business and continued partnership as we work to move what matters most for Hawai‘i.

Sincerely,

Young Brothers, LLC