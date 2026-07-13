U.S. Senate Special Republican Party Filing & Primary

COLUMBIA, S.C. (July 13, 2026)- This special filing period and special primary are being held pursuant to S.C. Code of Laws Section 7-11-55 after the death of the Republican Party nominee for U.S. Senate. Because this candidate had opposition in the General Election, this special filing period is open to only Republican Party candidates. The nominee resulting from this special filing and primary will be a candidate on November 3, 2026, General Election Ballot. Important Dates & Deadlines Candidate Filing Opens: Noon, Tuesday, July 21 Candidate Filing Closes: Noon, Tuesday, July 28 Deadline to apply for absentee ballot: July 31st Early Voting for Special Primary: Wednesday August 5th- Friday August 7th; 8:30 a.m.- 5:30 p.m. Statewide Special Primary: Tuesday, August 11 Early Voting for Special Primary Runoff (if necessary): August 19, 20, 21 Statewide Special Primary Runoff (if necessary): Tuesday, August 25 Candidate Filing Information Posted in Press Release Back to All News

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