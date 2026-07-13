Fire officials to host meeting tonight; Structural task forces sent to protect Granite, surrounding area

Fire officials will host a public community meeting at 6 p.m. Monday at Prairie City High School to provide an update on the lightning-caused Salmon and Olive Butte fires in Grant County.

The meeting will also stream live on the Salmon Fire OR 2026 Facebook page. Residents are encouraged to email questions ahead of time to 2026.salmon@firenet.gov.

The Oregon State Fire Marshal has deployed five structural task forces from Clackamas, Clatsop, Lane, Multnomah, and Washington counties to protect homes Granite and nearby areas, where numerous buildings remain threatened. Firefighters are working around the clock to clear brush, set up sprinkler systems, and lay water hoses around homes.

Cooler temperatures and higher humidity Sunday slowed the fires' spread, allowing 665 total personnel to directly engage the flames. Crews successfully built fire lines along the Salmon Fire's western, southern, and eastern edges, stopping it from advancing into Greenhorn. Meanwhile, heavy helicopters dropped water on the Olive Butte Fire, keeping it east of Olive Creek and slowing its progression toward Granite.

A total of 43 engines, 14 wildland crews, and four helicopters are fighting the blazes, which currently stand at 0% containment. Conditions are expected to warm up today, with temperatures reaching the mid-80s and wind gusts up to 13 mph along ridgelines.

Fire Snapshot

Salmon Fire: 1,304 acres | Started July 8 | 0% contained

1,304 acres | Started July 8 | 0% contained Olive Butte Fire: 1,720 acres | Started July 8 | 0% contained

Evacuations and Closures

Evacuations: The Baker County Sheriff’s Office has issued evacuation notices for Granite and Greenhorn. Residents can sign up for emergency updates through Grant County Everbridge or Baker County Alert.

The Baker County Sheriff’s Office has issued evacuation notices for Granite and Greenhorn. Residents can sign up for emergency updates through Grant County Everbridge or Baker County Alert. Forest Closures: A Tri-Forest Closure Order is in effect for the Umatilla, Malheur, and Wallowa-Whitman national forests. The public is ordered to stay out of these areas.

A Tri-Forest Closure Order is in effect for the Umatilla, Malheur, and Wallowa-Whitman national forests. The public is ordered to stay out of these areas. Flight Restrictions: A temporary flight restriction is in place. Unauthorized drone flights are illegal and will immediately ground all firefighting aircraft.

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