Ayda Works Launches Hydration Designed for Women

Ayda Works today announced the launch of Ayda Works Hydration Powder Sticks, a new daily hydration and wellness product formulated around the way women live, move and feel every day. Designed to fit naturally into everyday routines, the lifestyle-forward

New Wellness Brand Introduces Daily Hydration Created Around Women’s Bodies, Routines and Real Life

Most hydration products were created with sports performance in mind, not the realities of women’s everyday lives. We wanted to create something women would actually want to use every day. ” — Kristi Bridges, CMO of Ayda Works

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, July 14, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Ayda Works today announced the launch of Ayda Works Hydration Powder Sticks , a new daily hydration and wellness product formulated around the way women live, move and feel every day. Designed to fit naturally into everyday routines, the lifestyle-forward formula combines key electrolytes with functional ingredients to support hydration, calm focus, digestive comfort and healthy-looking skin, all in clean, refreshing flavors that are never too sweet or too salty.Available in Orange Mango, Strawberry Lemonade and Watermelon Cucumber, each 10-calorie stick pack mixes easily into water and includes calcium and magnesium electrolytes, along with aloe, prebiotic fiber, ashwagandha and L-theanine. The formulas are non-GMO, vegan and keto-friendly, and are made in the USA in a GMP-certified facility.Ayda Works was created around a simple belief: women deserve hydration designed with them in mind. While much of the hydration category has historically focused on sports performance and recovery, Ayda Works was built for the rhythms of everyday life, from mornings and workdays to workouts, travel, hormonal shifts and everything in between.“Most hydration products were created with sports performance in mind, not the realities of women’s everyday lives,” said Kristi Bridges, CMO of Ayda Works. “We wanted to create something women would actually want to use every day. Hydration that feels clean, refreshing and supportive of how women want to feel and look. From the inside out”Each stick pack was designed to make hydration feel easier, more enjoyable and more consistent as part of a daily wellness routine. Alongside hydration support, the formula includes thoughtfully selected ingredients that align with women’s lifestyles and wellness goals, including calm focus, digestive support and healthy-looking, hydrated skin.“As a registered dietitian nutritionist, I often remind women that wellness does not need to feel overwhelming or complicated,” said Keri Gans, MS, RDN, CDN, registered dietitian nutritionist, certified yoga teacher and author of The Small Change Diet. “Small daily habits can have a meaningful impact over time, and hydration is one of the most foundational. Ayda Works makes it easier to incorporate hydration into everyday life with a formula designed specifically for women.”Ayda Works Hydration Powder Sticks are available now at www.aydaworks.com for $23.99 for the variety pack (QTY: 15) or $37.99 for a 2-pack.Follow along at @aydaworks on Instagram or Ayda Works on Facebook.About Ayda WorksAyda Works is a wellness brand created for women, combining modern nutrition science with principles inspired by holistic wellness traditions. Built around the belief that women deserve products designed for their bodies, routines and everyday lives, Ayda Works creates convenient wellness solutions that fit naturally into daily rituals. The brand’s first product line, Ayda Works Hydration Powder Sticks, offers clean, refreshing daily hydration designed specifically for women.

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