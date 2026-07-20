UCP Expands Specialty Hardware with Hengstler Thermal Printers

Industry-proven thermal printing for kiosks, ATMs, ticketing, and outdoor payment systems now joins UCP's specialty payment hardware portfolio.

LAS VEGAS, NV, UNITED STATES, July 20, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Unattended Card Payments (UCP), is a leading value added reseller of hardware peripherals kiosk and self-service market place, is proud to announce the addition of Hengstler thermal printers to its growing portfolio of specialty payment hardware solutions. Known for their exceptional reliability, compact design, and high-performance printing capabilities, Hengstler printers are engineered for high-demand applications including kiosks, ATMs, self-service terminals, ticketing, and primarily outdoor payment systems. Customers now have access to Hengstler's industry- proven thermal printing technology alongside UCP's extensive lineup of unattended payment devices , accessories, and deployment services. UCP continues to strengthen its commitment to providing complete hardware solutions for customers to maintain their high visibility within the payment industry.“Partnering with Hengstler represents an exciting opportunity for UCP as we continue to expand our product portfolio. Their quality engineering combined with our many years of experience supporting self-service machine manufacturers makes for an outstanding collaboration." -Rob Chilcoat, President & Co-Owner, UCP Inc.With decades if experience in thermal printing technology, Hengstler has built a strong reputation for delivering specialized printing solutions tailored to self-service and unattended applications. The company combines deep application expertise with a long history of engineering innovation, supporting OEMs and system integrators worldwide with solutions designed to meet the unique requirements of complex kiosk, ticketing, transportation, and payment environments. Built for challenging operating conditions, Hengstler printers are trusted to deliver consistent performance and long-term reliability in some of the most demanding indoor and outdoor applications.“We are excited to partner with UCP and expand access to Hengstler’s proven thermal printing solutions across the self-service marketplace. UCP’s deep expertise in unattended payment systems and customer support makes them an ideal partner to help customers deploy reliable, high-performance printing technology for demanding applications”-Anna Shakirova, Product Director, Power and Printing Solutions, Hengstler-Dynapar

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