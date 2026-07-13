State Board Meeting (July 16, 2026)

Notice of Meeting

The State Board of Elections will hold an in-person meeting at 10 a.m. on Thursday, July 16, 2026, at the State Board of Elections offices, located on the third floor of the Dobbs Building, 430 N. Salisbury St., Raleigh, NC 27603. Any member of the public may observe the meeting online and by phone using the information below.

Online: Webex (Password: NCSBE)

By Phone: Dial 415-655-0003, enter access code 2434 840 7850#, passcode 62723#



Meeting materials will be posted as they are available to the State Board’s meeting folder. The meeting agenda below is tentative and is subject to modification.

Tentative Agenda

Statement regarding ethics and conflicts of interest

G.S. § 138A-15(e)

Campaign finance penalty waiver requests

G.S. § 163-278.34

County board member vacancy appointments (if needed)

G.S. § 163-30

Proposal of permanent campaign finance rule for exempt sales plans

G.S. § 150B-21.12

Adoption of revisions to permanent rules for the conduct of recounts

G.S. § 150B-21.2

Adoption of revisions to permanent rules for photo ID

G.S. § 150B-21.2

Adoption of permanent rules for voting sites

G.S. § 150B-21.2

Initial consideration of county board member complaints

Mason (Pitt County)

Driver (Pitt County)

Spain (Johnston County)

McPherson-Edge (Columbus County)

G.S. § 163-22(c); 08 NCAC 03 .0102

Updated guidance to counties in Numbered Memos

G.S. § 163-22(a) & (c)

Closed session

G.S. § 143-318.11(a)(1) and (3); 08 NCAC 03 .0202; G.S. § 153A-98

Adjourn