I-55 in Pemiscot County Reduced for Bridge Maintenance

SIKESTON – Interstate 55 in Pemiscot County will be reduced to one lane with a 10-foot width restriction as Missouri Department of Transportation crews perform bridge maintenance.

This section of roadway is located from mile marker 16 to mile marker 18.

Weather permitting, work will take place Monday, July 20 and Tuesday, July 21 from 7 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. daily.

The work zone will be marked with signs. Motorists are urged to use extreme caution while traveling near the area.

For additional information, please contact MoDOT’s Customer Service Center toll-free at 1-888-ASK-MODOT (1-888-275-6636) or visit www.modot.org/southeast.

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