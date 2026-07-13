Sullivan County Route 129 Spring Creek Bridge now open

ST. JOSEPH, Mo. – The Sullivan County Missouri Route 129 Spring Creek Bridge, north of Green City, is now open. The Capital – Horner & Shifrin team, working with the Missouri Department of Transportation, reopened the bridge this afternoon, Monday, July 13, following a bridge replacement project.

The Northwest Bridge Bundle is a Design-Build project that will replace or rehabilitate 31 poor-condition bridges in north central Missouri. The full list of bridges to be replaced can be found on the Northwest Bridge Bundle web page.

MoDOT asks drivers to work with us by always buckling up, keeping your phone down, slowing down and moving over in work zones. Know before you go and check what work zones you might encounter at traveler.modot.org.

Get project and work zone news straight to your email by signing up for eUpdates. Information is also available 24/7 by calling 888-ASK-MODOT (275-6636) or by connecting with us on social media.

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Take the Challenge! Buckle Up/Phone Down

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Northwest Bridge Bundle web page