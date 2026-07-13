CampLegal completes SOC 2 Type 2 examination with a clean opinion

Independent audit confirms the immigration case management platform's security and confidentiality controls operated effectively throughout the review period

BALA CYNWYD, PA, UNITED STATES, July 13, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- CampLegal , a case management and smart-forms platform built for immigration attorneys, today announced the completion of its SOC 2 Type 2 examination. KEN & Co. CPA LLC, an independent certified public accounting firm, issued a clean opinion, concluding that CampLegal’s controls were suitably designed and operated effectively throughout the review period of January 23 to April 22, 2026. An unqualified opinion is the most favorable conclusion an auditor can issue in a SOC 2 examination.The examination was conducted in accordance with attestation standards established by the American Institute of Certified Public Accountants (AICPA) and evaluated CampLegal’s controls against the AICPA Trust Services Criteria for Security and Confidentiality. Organizations use SOC 2 reports to assess how service providers protect customer data over time.Immigration matters require law firms to collect and hold highly sensitive client information, including passports, financial records, immigration histories, and personal information about family members. Responsibility for safeguarding that information remains with the firm regardless of where the data resides. A SOC 2 Type 2 report gives firms independent evidence of how a software vendor protects the data entrusted to it.A Type 2 examination is more rigorous than a Type 1. A Type 1 report evaluates the design of controls at a single point in time, while a Type 2 report tests whether controls operated effectively over an extended period. CampLegal’s report covers three months of continuous operation.The report also addresses a requirement immigration firms increasingly encounter in corporate work. Companies and the global mobility teams that manage their immigration programs commonly request security documentation before engaging outside counsel, including SOC 2 reports for the software vendors a firm relies on. Firms using CampLegal can now respond to those requests with an independent auditor’s report.“Our clients trust us with their clients’ personal information,” said Chandra Mouli, Chief Technology Officer at CampLegal. “A Type 2 report shows our controls held up across months of real operation. That’s the standard immigration firms should expect from any platform that holds client data.”CampLegal will complete a SOC 2 Type 2 examination annually to maintain a current report. Current and prospective customers may request the full report by contacting support@ camplegal.com About CampLegalCampLegal is a cloud-based immigration case management and smart-forms platform built exclusively for immigration attorneys. The platform supports the full case lifecycle, including client intake, document collection, immigration forms, USCIS receipt tracking, deadlines, client communication, trust accounting, billing, and filing. Firms use CampLegal across every area of immigration practice, including employment-based and family immigration, humanitarian cases, removal defense, and corporate global mobility programs, with customers ranging from solo practitioners to corporate immigration teams. Learn more at camplegal.com.

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