Governor Kotek Invokes Conflagration Act for the Olive Butte Fire

Salem, OR — On July 11, 2026, Governor Tina Kotek invoked the Emergency Conflagration Act for the Olive Butte Fire in Grant County. The Grant County Fire Defense Board Chief and the Grant County Judge requested assistance with life, safety, and structural fire protection, and the State Fire Marshal concurred with that request.

In accordance with ORS 476.510-476.610, Governor Kotek determined that a threat to life, safety, and property exists due to the fire, and the threat exceeds the firefighting capabilities of local firefighting personnel and equipment. The Governor’s declaration allows the State Fire Marshal to mobilize resources through the Oregon Fire Mutual Aid System to support local fire service agencies on scene. The conflagration was declared only for the Olive Butte Fire that is threatening structures in Grant County.

A link to Executive Order 26-14 can be found here.

Local resources have transitioned to the Oregon State Fire Marshal (OSFM) Green Incident Management Team in unified command with Northwest Team 12 to provide the capacity necessary to suppress and contain the Olive Butte Fire.

Saturday afternoon with driving winds the fire quickly grew, prompting the Grant County Sheriff's Office to issue levels 2 and 3 evacuation notices for the town of Granite and the surrounding areas. Following the invocation of the Emergency Conflagration Act, OSFM mobilized its Green Incident Management Team and a total of four structural protection task forces from local fire agencies across the state to boost existing local capacity. The Oregon structural fire service and its wildland partners are working in partnership to protect life and property from the fire.

For evacuation updates, click here or visit the Grant County Emergency Management page. To sign up for alerts in your area, click here. Get current information about this fire here and here.