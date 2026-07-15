SeeResponse Launches Answer Engine Optimization Service as AI Chatbots Reshape How Buyers Search

The B2B growth agency introduces a dedicated practice to help brands get mentioned, cited, and quoted inside ChatGPT, Perplexity, and Google's AI Overviews.

Search is now about earning a place in AI-generated answers. It requires structured content, credible third-party citations, and a web presence that gives AI a reason to recommend your brand.” — Mukesh Kumar

WASHINGTON, D.C., DC, UNITED STATES, July 15, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- SeeResponse , a B2B growth marketing agency, today announced the launch of its Answer Engine Optimization (AEO) service, built to help brands earn visibility inside AI-generated answers rather than only on traditional search results pages.The shift driving the launch is structural. Search tools increasingly answer a query directly, through Google's AI Overviews, ChatGPT, Perplexity, and similar assistants, instead of returning a list of links to click. For a growing share of research queries, a brand that isn't mentioned or cited inside the generated answer never gets the click at all. Ranking well on a results page no longer guarantees a brand is part of the conversation an AI assistant is having with a prospective buyer."Search used to be about winning a spot on a page. Now it's also about winning a mention inside an answer," said Mukesh Kumar, Co-founder of SeeResponse. "That takes different work: content structured so a model can extract it accurately, credible third-party citations, and a web presence that gives an AI system a reason to name your brand instead of a competitor's."SeeResponse's AEO service works alongside its existing SEO and content programs rather than replacing them. It focuses on three areas: structuring content so AI systems can extract and summarize it accurately, building the third-party mentions and citations that language models draw on when constructing an answer, and measuring how often and how accurately a brand appears across AI-generated responses in its category."Standard SEO reporting tells you where you rank. It doesn't tell you whether ChatGPT recommended you when a buyer asked for options in your category," said Sheena Rijwani, Co-founder of SeeResponse. "That's a blind spot for almost every B2B marketing team right now, and it's the one we built this service to close."The service is available immediately to new and existing SeeResponse clients. Details here About SeeResponseSeeResponse is a B2B growth marketing agency that helps companies reach buyers, capture demand, and grow revenue. The team works with B2B companies across SEO, paid media, content, demand generation, account-based marketing, and go-to-market strategy. Learn more at: https://www.seeresponse.com

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