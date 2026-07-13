Asphalt Overlay Project-POSTPONED
The Ellis County Public Works Road & Bridge Division is announcing that the asphalt overlay project that was scheduled to take place on the 1200 block of Feedlot Road on Monday, July 13th, has been postponed.
Please direct any questions to the Ellis County Public Works Road & Bridge division at (785)-628-9455. Your cooperation during this project is appreciated.
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