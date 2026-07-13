Man Seriously Injured in Central District Shooting

Seattle police are investigating a shooting that left a man seriously injured Sunday evening, July 12, in the Central District.

At about 7:04 p.m., dispatchers received reports of gunfire near 23rd Avenue South and South Dearborn Street. Officers arrived and found evidence of a shooting, but no victims at the scene.

Shortly afterwards, a 22-year-old man arrived at Harborview Medical Center with a gunshot wound to the leg. Officers determined he was shot near 23rd Avenue South and South Dearborn Street. He remains in serious condition.

Gunfire also struck a home in the 700 block of 24th Avenue South. No one inside the residence was injured.

Witnesses reported seeing several SUV’s leaving the area immediately after the shooting.

Police briefly cordoned off the area while officers processed the scene. All roads have since reopened.

Detectives with the Gun Violence Reduction Unit will lead the investigation and are working to determine what led to the shooting. No arrests have been made.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Seattle Police Department Violent Crimes Tip Line at (206) 233-5000.

Incident: 2026-203578/East Precinct/G3