Metro Receives Accreditation

McKinley County is pleased to announce that the McKinley County Metro Dispatch Authority (MCMDA) recently received its accreditation by the New Mexico Emergency Communications Professional Standards Accreditation Program.

The certification means that the organization follows a set of professional standards that include standardized policies, site inspections and training. The goal of the organization is to enhance professionalism, uniformity and consistency in the operation of 911 emergency communications in New Mexico.

The McKinley County Metro Dispatch Authority serves as the central communication hub for multiple law enforcement, fire services, emergency medical, and other public safety agencies in Gallup and McKinley County, New Mexico.

“Achieving accreditation is not just a badge of honor; it is a fundamental component of our mission to provide effective, reliable, and professional emergency communication services,” MCMDA Communications Director Alissa Copi said. “It reinforces our dedication to serving our community with excellence and ensures that we remain a trusted partner in public safety.”