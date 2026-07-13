Tulsa District awards construction contract for Kaw Bridge repair
TULSA, OK – The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Tulsa District awarded a construction contract to repair the girders of the bridge over Kaw Dam, near Ponca City, Okla., June 12.
The Tennessee Valley Authority will begin making repairs after delivery of construction materials. Those materials are scheduled to arrive in mid-August 2026.
"We recognize the bridge closure has affected residents and visitors who regularly travel across Kaw Dam," said Col. Jessica Goffena, commander, U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Tulsa District. “Our team has worked diligently to move this project from inspection and design to contract award, and we look forward to beginning work.”
The USACE, Tulsa District closed the bridge Nov. 7, 2025, after maintenance workers identified advanced deterioration of bridge bearings while conducting routine repairs.
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