MadgeTech Introduces the RF140 Wireless High-Temperature Data Logger

MadgeTech introduces the RF140, a wireless high-temperature data logger offering real-time monitoring, customizable alarms and reliable performance.

The RF140 builds on that foundation by adding real-time wireless monitoring, giving users greater visibility into their critical processes.” — Norm Carlson

WARNER, NH, UNITED STATES, July 14, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- MadgeTech, a leading manufacturer of data logging solutions, is pleased to announce the release of the RF140 , a wireless, real-time temperature data logger designed for applications requiring reliable monitoring in high-temperature environments.Building on the trusted performance of the HiTemp140 Series, the RF140 combines the accuracy and durability customers rely on with the convenience of wireless communication. The logger transmits temperature data in real time to both the MadgeTech 4 Data Logger Software and the MadgeTech App, allowing users to monitor critical processes as they happen.Designed for industries including pharmaceutical manufacturing, healthcare, food processing, and autoclave validation, the RF140 provides immediate visibility into temperature conditions without waiting for a study to be completed. Real-time monitoring helps users respond more quickly to process deviations while maintaining confidence in data integrity."Customers have trusted the HiTemp140 Series for years in demanding applications," said Norm Carlson, President of MadgeTech, "The RF140 builds on that foundation by adding real-time wireless monitoring, giving users greater visibility into their critical processes."Key features include:Wireless, real-time temperature monitoringCompatible with MadgeTech 4 Software and the MadgeTech AppHigh-temperature performanceCustomizable alarms and notificationsSecure, reliable wireless communicationThe RF140 is available now.For additional product information, specifications, or to request a quote, visit the RF140 product page or contact MadgeTech. http://www.madgetech.com/products/rf140/

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