Hiker Injured on Mt. Lafayette

CONTACT:

Conservation Officer James Cyrs III

603-744-5470

603-271-3361

July 13, 2026

Franconia, NH – Shortly after 5:30 p.m., on Saturday, July 11, 2026, Conservation Officers were notified of a hiker who had fallen and suffered a non-life-threatening injury near the bottom of the Greenleaf Trail while descending Mt. Lafayette. The hiker, identified as Kathy Monteverde, 64, of Lunenburg, MA, was unable to continue at that time, and a member of her hiking party rushed to the parking area at Cannon Mountain where he placed a 911 call for help.

As rescuers were currently responding to another rescue effort at Lonesome Lake, a Conservation Officer was redirected to Greenleaf Trail to locate and assist her. Once on scene, medical aid was provided to Monteverde, and she was able to walk the remaining distance to the end of the trail with assistance. At that location, she was met by a waiting ambulance with Littleton Fire and Rescue Service and transported to Littleton Regional Hospital for further evaluation and treatment of her injuries.

Outdoor enthusiasts are encouraged to purchase a Hike Safe card at wildnh.com/safe. The card helps support Fish and Game search and rescue activities.