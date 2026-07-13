Litchfield ATV Crash

CONTACT:

CO Griffin McKeown

603-271-3361

July 13, 2026

Litchfield, NH – On July 11, 2026, at approximately 6:55 p.m., New Hampshire Fish and Game Conservation Officers were notified of a single ATV crash involving a youth operator on private property in Litchfield.

The youth operator was riding an ATV at their residence when they failed to navigate a turn. The ATV subsequently collided with a tree on the edge of the trail, causing the operator to sustain a serious but non-life-threatening injury.

New Hampshire Fish and Game, Litchfield Police Department, Litchfield Fire Department, and Hudson Fire Department EMS responded to the crash. Hudson Fire Department EMS transferred the operator to UMass Memorial LifeFlight to be transported to UMass Memorial Medical Center in Worcester, MA, for further medical treatment.

The youth operator was wearing a helmet and eye protection at the time of the crash, which likely prevented further injury. It appears inexperience is the primary contributing factor to this crash.

New Hampshire Fish and Game would like to remind everyone to use caution when operating OHRVs and to always wear appropriate safety equipment such as helmets and eye protection.

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