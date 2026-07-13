ChartWell AI Launches V3, the Privacy-First Clinical Documentation Partner

ChartWell introduces the privacy-first Stateful Clinical Note, designed to carry clinical context forward across every visit.

Traditional scribes capture what happened. ChartWell helps clinicians shape what comes next. The Stateful Clinical Note carries every visit forward, so clinicians walk in already knowing the patient.” — Journel Joseph, Co-Founder and CEO, ChartWell AI

CAMBRIDGE, MA, UNITED STATES, July 13, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- ChartWell AI today announced the launch of ChartWell V3, the company's most ambitious release, now spanning three products: clinical documentation, an end-to-end provider workstation , and a redesigned learning companion.ChartWell began with V1, built hand in hand with home care nurses and grounded in the conviction that nursing is the foundation of healthcare. As more nurses asked for access, V2 expanded beyond home care, reaching clinicians across more settings and specialties while refining the platform around the real workflow problems they face every day. The response validated the company's original thesis. With V3, that foundation now extends across the broader clinical experience."Clinicians shouldn't have to trade privacy for a lighter workload," said Journel Joseph, Co-Founder and CEO of ChartWell AI. "With V3, we're going beyond scribing to a true clinical partner, one that amplifies a clinician's judgment and never trains on their patients' data. That's non-negotiable for us.""Nurses are the largest workforce in healthcare and the closest to the patient experience," said Vanessa Riley, MSN, RN, FNP-C, FACHDM, Chief Nursing Officer and Partner at ChartWell AI. "At ChartWell AI, we are committed to ensuring that AI is designed with nurses, not just for them."Privacy was a priority from the start. Patient data stays within the provider's platform. ChartWell does not access patient data, and never will. The platform is HIPAA-compliant and never trained on it. That commitment holds across every product.Each product serves a distinct part of the care journey:Clinical Documentation lets nurses speak for seconds after each patient and receive a complete, structured, HIPAA-compliant clinical note across more than 80 templates and eight care settings, document continuously while rounding, and turn a wound or clinical image into a structured note instantly.Provider Workstation is an end-to-end clinical command center that moves clinicians from documentation to decision support. The Encounter Editor is built to reflect how clinicians actually work, capturing the visit the way it really happens and generating patient summaries in the patient's preferred language. With ChartLens, providers upload multiple clinical files at once and process them in seconds, surfacing differentials, care plans, billing codes, and medication reconciliation across documents, giving case managers and clinicians a fast way to review large patient records. Appeal Intelligence turns denials into ready-to-file responses grounded in the record. Documentation, decision support, and care coordination live in a single workspace, without replacing the clinician's judgment.Learning Companion is a redesigned AI clinical coach for students and trainees, covering board preparation and bedside reference, with every answer explaining the clinical reasoning.The company frames V3 as a response to a crowded, noisy moment in healthcare AI, and a bet on a higher standard."There's a lot of AI noise in the market right now, but we're focused on solving some of the hardest clinical documentation challenges," Joseph said. "With V3, we're introducing the Stateful Clinical Note : unlike a scribe's note that goes static the moment it's signed, it remembers every visit, carrying clinical context forward so each encounter starts with the full picture instead of a blank page. It evolves with every visit, every lab, and every intervention. That's what we're building at ChartWell AI."ChartWell V3 is available now, ready to work the way clinicians do, from the classroom to the bedside. Start a free trial today at chartwell.ai . Because clinicians deserve to be present for their patients, their families, and themselves.About ChartWell AI:ChartWell AI is the complete AI-native platform for clinicians, spanning documentation, decision support, and learning. Built with clinicians at the table, ChartWell is designed to reduce the documentation burden, support clinical judgment without replacing it, and care for the people who care for patients. Privacy is built into ChartWell's architecture: HIPAA-compliant across every product, with patient data that is never used to train AI models.For more information, visit chartwell.ai.

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