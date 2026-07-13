mAIrketer, LLC Launches Plug and Play mAIrketer™ One Click Optimization Lead Machine

AI marketing made simple

One click turns your WordPress site into a lead machine with automated monthly SEO, AI, voice, and local content to outpace competitor optimization.

Most SEO tools tell business owners what to fix. Plug and Play mAIrketer™ does the work automatically every month—turning a static WordPress website into a lead-generating machine.” — Ed Neues

ARVADA, CO, UNITED STATES, July 13, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- DENVER, COLORADO — July 12, 2026 — mAIrketer, LLC today announced the nationwide launch of Plug and Play mAIrketer™, an automated WordPress marketing platform created to help contractors, construction companies, plumbers, attorneys, roofers, electricians, and other local service businesses turn their websites into lead machines.The platform is designed for business owners who need more calls, estimate requests, appointments, and customers but lack the time, staff, or expertise required to manage search optimization, content creation, competitor research, local page development, backlinks, and ongoing website marketing.While traditional SEO plugins and marketing tools tell businesses what they should do, Plug and Play mAIrketer™ is designed to do it for them automatically every month.“Most SEO tools give business owners reports, recommendations, and another list of tasks,” said Ed Neues, co-founder of mAIrketer, LLC. “Others tell you what to do. Plug and Play mAIrketer does it for you automatically every month.”With one click, the system analyzes the business, its services, target locations, website structure, competitors, customer questions, and market opportunities. It then applies monthly updates throughout the website to strengthen visibility in search engines, AI-generated answers, and voice-search results.“Most local business websites are little more than online brochures,” Neues said. “They may look good, but they are not built to consistently attract and convert customers. Plug and Play mAIrketer transforms a static WordPress website into an automated marketing system that continually works to produce visibility, opportunities, and leads.”Three connected programs power the platform.Competitor mAIrketer™ studies competing websites to identify strong pages, keywords, geographic targets, and backlink sources. It then uses those findings to improve the client’s website and uncover opportunities competitors may be missing.Local mAIrketer™ creates optimized pages for the company’s services throughout selected cities, towns, and service areas. A business offering 10 services across 20 communities could create targeted website coverage for as many as 200 service-and-location searches, helping customers find the company when they are ready to call, request a quote, or schedule an appointment.Content mAIrketer™ develops ongoing content around valuable search terms, customer questions, services, and topics. The content helps people while giving search engines and AI platforms clear information about what the business does, where it operates, and why it may be relevant.Together, the programs automate monthly full-site optimization, competitor analysis, service and location page creation, search engine optimization, answer engine optimization, voice-search optimization, technical improvements, content development, backlink opportunities, and expansion across targeted communities.mAIrketer, LLC describes Plug and Play mAIrketer™ as what it believes is the world’s first one-click platform to combine automated monthly full-site optimization and marketing in one WordPress system.The platform was developed for businesses whose growth depends on being found locally, including roofing, plumbing, electrical, HVAC, restoration, remodeling, construction, legal services, cleaning, landscaping, flooring, painting, pest control, and other service industries.For a limited time, all three programs are available together for $150 per month following a two-week free trial. The first 100 qualifying downloads during the launch period will also receive a complimentary full website optimization for search and AI visibility.Marketing agencies, consultants, and website developers may inquire about a white-label opportunity. Qualified agencies can offer the technology under their own brand, establish their own pricing, and create recurring revenue.“Local businesses should not have to choose between expensive agency retainers, disconnected software, or trying to become marketing experts themselves,” Neues said. “Push one button, go back to running your business, and let Plug and Play mAIrketer work every month to turn your website into a lead machine.”Plug and Play mAIrketer™ is available now to WordPress businesses nationwide.To learn more, begin the two-week trial, or request a demonstration, visit mAIrketer.com.About mAIrketer, LLCmAIrketer, LLC is a marketing technology company focused on helping local businesses improve visibility, attract customers, and compete more effectively. The company combines more than 50 years of marketing experience with proprietary technology developed for Google Search, AI-powered discovery, and voice search.Media ContactEd NeuesmAIrketer, LLCEmail: Edge@mAIrketer.comPhone:

Plug and Play mAIrketer Automated SEO Lead Machine

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