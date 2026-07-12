Predicted windy conditions will test East Evans Creek Fire line, firefighters push forward on progress

Gusty winds expected on Sunday afternoon will test containment lines on the East Evans Creek Fire in Jackson County, which remains estimated at 2,656 acres.

Firefighters are bracing for afternoon wind gusts up to 30 mph following a productive night of reinforcing lines on the southern edge of the blaze, located about seven miles west of Shady Cove. Elevated fire weather is forecasted through the weekend, with thunderstorms possible Monday.

Structural firefighters mobilized by the Oregon State Fire Marshal remain focused on protecting homes, critical infrastructure, and improving defensible space around threatened properties. Wildland firefighters are continuing to engage directly at the fire’s edge as much as possible.

Saturday evening, fire activity increased as gusty winds, dry fuels, and steep terrain. Despite the challenging conditions, firefighters were successful in limiting significant fire growth. Air tankers were used extensively to slow the fire's spread, while numerous helicopters provided water drops to cool hotspots and support firefighters working on the ground.

Evacuation orders remain in place. A Level 3 "Go Now" order affects those living along East Evans Creek Road from addresses 19385 through 21899, as well as 21612 and 21615 Antioch Road.

Level 2 "Be Set" orders are active for zones JAC-016, JAC-124, JAC-147 and JAC-148B. Level 1 "Be Ready" notices cover zones JAC-003, JAC-004, JAC-017, JAC-026, JAC-036, JAC-109, JAC-126 and JAC-149B. Evacuation information is being provided by the Jackson County Sheriff’s Office.

An evacuation shelter for people and pets is open at Hanby Middle School, 806 Sixth Ave. in Gold Hill.

Horses can be taken to the Expo at 21 Penninger Road in Central Point, though owners must call 541-776-7206 to confirm space before arriving. Owners should bring feed, water containers and medications. Pigs, goats and smaller livestock can be taken to the Josephine County Fairgrounds at 1451 Fairgrounds Road in Grants Pass.

East Evans Creek Road is closed at Meadows Road.

A temporary flight restriction is in place over the fire area. Fire officials want to remind everyone that flying drones near wildfires is illegal and grounds firefighting aircraft.