Oregon State Treasury Names Renee Klein as Director of Finance

Oregon State Treasury has named Renee Klein as its new Director of Finance. Klein joins the agency with extensive leadership experience across Oregon state government and will oversee Treasury’s Finance Division, succeeding longtime Director Cora Parker, who is retiring after more than 30 years of public service. Klein began her new role on July 16.

Klein most recently served as the Deputy Director for Administration at the Oregon Youth Authority and previously held leadership positions with the Department of Administrative Services (DAS) and the Oregon Department of Human Services. While at DAS she provided leadership to statewide budget activities, spent time as the manager for the Capital Finance Section, led statewide initiatives as a project manager, and served as the Chief Audit Executive. Throughout her career, Klein has built strong partnerships across state government and developed deep expertise in state finance, budgeting, and operational leadership.

Oregon State Treasurer Elizabeth Steiner, MD said, “I’m excited to welcome Renee to Treasury. Her experience and expertise in public finance and state government will ensure our local government customers, state agency partners, and Tribal governments can continue to trust Treasury to deliver dependable banking services.”

Parker retires after a career that spans more than three decades in Oregon state government, including nearly 20 years with Oregon State Treasury. She began her Treasury career within the Debt Management Division, where she helped implement the Oregon School Bond Guaranty Program and supported the State Debt Policy Advisory Committee. After serving in leadership roles at several state agencies and the Governor’s Office, Parker returned to Treasury in 2010 as Director of Finance. During her tenure, she led efforts to modernize Treasury’s banking and cash management systems while helping ensure the secure and reliable management of state funds.

Treasurer Steiner lauded Parker’s leadership as Treasury’s finance director. “Cora has embodied Treasury’s values of professionalism, integrity, innovation, and trust. She has built strong relationships with our banking partners and ensured that our systems are reliably secure and timely to keep pace with the nearly 19 million transactions we process each year. We wish her well in her retirement.”